About Thynn Wai, MD

I decided to become a physician in order to be a part of a community where I have the opportunity to help others. I strive to provide compassionate and comprehensive care to all of my patients while promoting partnership, collaboration and trust. In my spare time, I enjoy playing golf, singing and working in the yard.

Age: 51

In practice since: 2013

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: Thin Way

Languages: Burmese , English

Education University of Medicine 2, Yangon : Medical School

Metropolitan Hospital Center (New York, NY) : Residency

Saint Peter's Hospital : Fellowship

New York Methodist Hospital : Internship



NPI 1700940186