Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa 4th Floor Primary Care
5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 4
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
Get directions
858-499-2711
Fax: 619-644-6899
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Primary Care
8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 2
Santee, CA 92071-4253
Get directions
858-499-2715
Fax: 619-568-8080
Care schedule
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa 4th Floor Primary Care
5525 Grossmont Center Drive
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Friday
About Thynn T. Wai, MD
I decided to become a physician in order to be a part of a community where I have the opportunity to help others. I strive to provide compassionate and comprehensive care to all of my patients while promoting partnership, collaboration and trust. In my spare time, I enjoy playing golf, singing and working in the yard.
Education
Areas of focus
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Asthma
- Diabetes
- Eczema
- Geriatrics
- Headache
- Hypertension
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Lab on premises
- Menopause
- Osteoporosis
- Preventive medicine
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Vertigo
- Wart treatment
- Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1700940186
Insurance plans accepted
Thynn T. Wai, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
365 ratings
Patient ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
5.0
I feel so good when I was talking to my doctor she is so friendly and advice me what is good and not to do for my health.
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
5.0
Excellent
Verified Patient
June 25, 2026
5.0
Very goo
Verified Patient
June 21, 2026
5.0
Dr Wai is always attentive and caring during my visits with her.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Care partners
You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.