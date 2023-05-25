Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Book appointment
First available
Loading...
Loading...
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa5525 Grossmont Center Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Friday
Care partners
When Thynn Wai, MD is unavailable, other providers are here to care for you.
About Thynn Wai, MD
I decided to become a physician in order to be a part of a community where I have the opportunity to help others. I strive to provide compassionate and comprehensive care to all of my patients while promoting partnership, collaboration and trust. In my spare time, I enjoy playing golf, singing and working in the yard.
Age:51
In practice since:2013
Gender:Female
Name pronunciation:Thin Way
Languages:Burmese, English
Education
University of Medicine 2, Yangon:Medical School
Metropolitan Hospital Center (New York, NY):Residency
Saint Peter's Hospital:Fellowship
New York Methodist Hospital:Internship
Areas of focus
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Asthma
- Diabetes
- Eczema
- Geriatrics
- Headache
- Hypertension
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Menopause
- Osteoporosis
- Preventive medicine
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Vertigo
- Wart treatment
- Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1700940186
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Thynn Wai, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
231 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.6
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
I felt like my concerns were heard and understood.
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
Dr. Thynn Wai is a caring doctor that I trust. She have made my first virtual experience comfortable and easy. I did not know what to exspect on a virtual meet but once I saw Dr. Thynn, everything just went smoothly.
Verified PatientMay 20, 2023
5.0
First time meeting my doctor wow she is awesome very easy to talk to and super nice
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
Very good
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Thynn Wai, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Thynn Wai, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Thynn Wai, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Thynn Wai, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Care partners
You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.