Vijay Kuppurajan, MD

Medical Doctor
Internal medicine
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
Does not accept patients under age 18
  1. VN Healthy Living
    707 Palm Ave
    Imperial Beach, CA 91932
    619-429-7700

About Vijay Kuppurajan, MD

Age:
 30
In practice since:
 2023
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
Texas A&M University:
 Residency
American University of Antigua:
 Medical School
Texas A&M University:
 Internship
NPI
1326669060

Vijay Kuppurajan, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

