Vijay Kuppurajan, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
Medical Group
Insurance
Vijay Kuppurajan, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
(over age 18 only)
Location and phone
VN Healthy Living
707 Palm Ave
Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Get directions
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Vijay Kuppurajan, MD
Education
Areas of focus
- Acne
- ADHD (adults)
- Allergy testing
- Allergy treatment
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic cough
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Chronic heart failure
- COPD
- Dementia
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Esophageal reflux
- Fibromyalgia
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- Hypertension
- Immigration physicals
- Immunizations for foreign travel
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Lifestyle Medicine
- Neck pain
- Osteoporosis
- Pneumonia
- Postpartum depression
- Preventive medicine
- Psoriasis
- Shortness of breath
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Vertigo
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1326669060
Insurance plans accepted
Vijay Kuppurajan, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
48 ratings
Patient ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 2, 2026
5.0
Dr K is very efficient during the visit. Excellent Bedside manner
Verified Patient
June 1, 2026
5.0
Excellent attention to all that I needed to know -
Verified Patient
May 21, 2026
5.0
Very happy.
Verified Patient
May 21, 2026
5.0
I did not feel rushed explained in great detail.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Vijay Kuppurajan, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.