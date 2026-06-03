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Vijay Kuppurajan, MD

4.9

48 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

(over age 18 only)

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Call to schedule

VN Healthy Living

619-429-7700

707 Palm Ave
Imperial Beach, CA 91932

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. VN Healthy Living

    707 Palm Ave
    Imperial Beach, CA 91932
    Get directions

    619-429-7700

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Vijay Kuppurajan, MD

Age: 33
In practice since: 2023
Gender: Male
Languages: English

Education

Texas A&M University: Residency
American University of Antigua: Medical School
Texas A&M University: Internship

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1326669060

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Vijay Kuppurajan, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

48 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 2, 2026

5.0

Dr K is very efficient during the visit. Excellent Bedside manner

Verified Patient

June 1, 2026

5.0

Excellent attention to all that I needed to know -

Verified Patient

May 21, 2026

5.0

Very happy.

Verified Patient

May 21, 2026

5.0

I did not feel rushed explained in great detail.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.