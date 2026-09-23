Young children have a way of getting into almost everything around them. They open drawers, reach into cabinets, and often put what they find in their mouths.

Exploring is a normal part of growing up. But some household products can quickly cause injury or poisoning.

“Young children are at the greatest risk for poisoning because of their natural curiosity and tendency to explore objects with their mouths,” says Dr. Nadia Ansari, a pediatrician with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group. “Their small size also means even a small dose of a toxic substance can cause greater harm than it would in an adult.”

Taking a few precautions can help protect children from these five common household hazards:

1 Medications Prescription and over-the-counter medications can cause serious harm if taken incorrectly, even in small amounts. Keep medications in their original, child-resistant containers. Store them in a locked cabinet or container that children cannot see or reach. Store purses, backpacks and pill organizers safely, and properly dispose of any unused or expired medications. 2 Cleaning products and chemicals Household cleaners, laundry products and dishwasher detergents can harm children if swallowed, inhaled or splashed on the skin or into the eyes. Some have bright colors, appealing shapes and pleasant smells, which may attract young children. “Household products can be harmful in ways beyond swallowing them,” Dr. Ansari says. “They can cause injury if they’re splashed into the eyes or mouth, spilled on the skin or inhaled.” Among children age 5 and younger, household cleaning substances were the most common type of exposure reported to U.S. poison centers in 2024, according to America’s Poison Centers. Detergent pods are a particular concern because they can cause serious harm if swallowed. Dr. Ansari recommends keeping laundry and dishwasher pods locked away. She also suggests considering liquid or powder detergent instead if children younger than 6 live in the home. Mixing certain cleaning products can also create toxic gases that are dangerous to breathe, she adds. 3 Liquid nicotine Liquid nicotine used in electronic cigarettes and vaping products is highly toxic. Even a small amount can seriously poison a child if swallowed or spilled on the skin. Keep vaping devices, refill containers and other nicotine products locked away and out of sight. Choose products with child-resistant packaging. If a spill occurs, keep children away from the area and clean it up immediately. 4 Car and garden products Garages and sheds often contain products that can harm children if swallowed or handled. Antifreeze, windshield washer fluid and pesticides are among the items that should be stored securely. Keep these products in their original, labeled containers in a locked garage cabinet or another secure location. “Never transfer a potentially poisonous product into a food or drink container,” Dr. Ansari says. A child could mistake it for something safe to eat or drink. After using one of these products, close the container securely and return it to storage right away. 5 Button batteries Button batteries are found in remote controls, key fobs, toys, watches, thermometers and other common household items. If swallowed, a battery can become lodged in the esophagus — the tube connecting the mouth and stomach — and cause severe tissue damage. “Button batteries pose a distinct risk because they can burn a hole in the esophagus in as little as two hours,” Dr. Ansari says. Make sure battery compartments are secure, keep loose and used batteries away from children, and immediately search for any missing battery.

What to do if an exposure happens

If you think a child has swallowed or inhaled a potentially harmful substance, or has it on their skin, call Poison Control at 1-800-222-1222.

“Call 911 if the child is unconscious, not breathing or having a seizure,” Dr. Ansari says. “Do not induce vomiting or try a home remedy unless a poison control specialist or doctor instructs you to do so.”

Identifying potential hazards and storing them securely can help prevent many of these emergencies. As children grow and explore new areas, regularly check your home to make sure dangerous products remain out of sight and reach.

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