Lily Padilla-Corona, RDN, CDES, is a registered dietitian and certified diabetes educator with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers.

Lily has always been interested in nutrition and finds joy in cooking. She chose to be a registered dietitian as it combines this passion with a clinical setting. "I love working with people," she says. "Seeing how their health improves brings me great satisfaction."

