A cough that won’t go away. Wheezing. Shortness of breath. These symptoms can have many causes, including asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Although asthma and COPD can feel similar, they’re different lung conditions. Both can narrow the airways, making it harder to breathe, and cause similar symptoms. But how those symptoms develop and change over time can provide important clues.

“One clue is the pattern of symptoms,” says Dr. Anuja Vyas, chief of pulmonary and critical care medicine at Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group. “Asthma symptoms typically come and go, whereas COPD symptoms are usually more persistent and tend to worsen gradually over time.”

Asthma and COPD affect breathing differently

Asthma causes airway narrowing that can change over time and often improves with treatment or on its own. Symptoms can be triggered by allergies, exercise or respiratory infections.

COPD, on the other hand, causes more lasting damage to the airways and lungs and usually develops gradually over many years. Symptoms are typically more persistent, although people with COPD can also have flare-ups or periods when symptoms get worse.

Asthma can develop at any age. Adults with asthma may not have the allergy symptoms often associated with childhood asthma. Instead, they may experience an ongoing cough, shortness of breath, chest tightness or recurring episodes of bronchitis.

Smoking is the most common risk factor for COPD, but people who have never smoked can develop the condition. Long-term exposure to secondhand smoke, air pollution, chemical fumes and biomass fuels, such as those from wood-burning stoves, can also increase the risk. Certain genetic conditions can play a role as well.

Similar symptoms, different conditions

Asthma and COPD can both cause coughing, wheezing, chest tightness and shortness of breath, making them difficult to tell apart based on symptoms alone. Because these symptoms can have multiple causes, it’s important to talk with your primary care doctor rather than trying to diagnose yourself.

Diagnosis usually starts with a discussion of your symptoms, medical history and environmental exposures. However, your symptoms tell only one part of the story.

Your doctor will also likely perform a physical exam and use lung function tests to learn more about how well your lungs are working. One common test is spirometry, a breathing test that can help a doctor determine whether asthma, COPD or another lung condition may be causing your symptoms.

Some people have features of both conditions, known as asthma-COPD overlap syndrome (ACOS). Dr. Vyas says this can occur, for example, in people who had asthma growing up and later experienced exposures that contributed to COPD. “Patients with overlap syndrome can have more symptoms and more severe flare-ups,” Dr. Vyas says.

Persistent breathing problems deserve attention

Talk with your doctor if coughing, wheezing or shortness of breath lasts more than a few weeks, interferes with daily activities, wakes you at night or limits your ability to exercise.

“Breathing problems should never be ignored or simply blamed on getting older,” Dr. Vyas says.

Both asthma and COPD are often treated with inhalers, but the treatment goals can differ. Asthma treatment generally focuses on controlling inflammation in the airways. COPD treatment often focuses on keeping the airways open, reducing symptoms and preventing flare-ups.

For people with COPD, quitting smoking, exercising regularly, staying up to date on recommended vaccinations and participating in pulmonary rehabilitation can also be important parts of the treatment plan.

However, a correct diagnosis is the first step toward finding the right treatment plan for you. Inhalers are an important tool, but managing asthma or COPD often involves more than medication.

“Both asthma and COPD are treatable,” Dr. Vyas says. "Comprehensive care with a dedicated health care team can help patients manage their condition.”

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