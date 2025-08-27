1 of 3 : When her weight caused her physical strain, Alexis Fairchild turned to surgery. She is now feeling healthier than ever. 2 of 3 : As a Sharp employee in the surgery department at Sharp Memorial Hospital, Alexis has seen the dedication and care of the bariatric team in action. 3 of 3 : Today, Alexis is focused on the future. And now, it feels more open and energized.

For years, Alexis Fairchild kept tabs on her weight. But as life unfolded — two children, shifting routines and the demands of adulthood — her body changed. Eventually, she weighed nearly 300 pounds and began experiencing physical strain.

“I just didn’t feel like myself anymore,” Alexis shares. “I felt uncomfortable and low-energy, and I wanted more for my kids and myself.”

Determined to make a lasting change, Alexis began exploring bariatric surgery, not as a cosmetic fix, but to reclaim her energy and health.

She knew exactly where to go: Sharp Memorial Hospital.

Trusting the team that felt like home

As a Sharp employee in the surgery department, Alexis had seen the bariatric team in action. “Their care, work ethic, attention to detail — I’d seen firsthand how they treat their patients,” she says. “That made the decision easy.”

From her first consultation, she felt supported. “The team made me feel heard and understood,” she explains. “They walked me through everything, answered every question, and never made me feel rushed.”

Christine Prewitt, director of Kidney and Pancreas Transplant, Clinical Nutrition, Digestive Diseases and Bariatrics at Sharp Memorial Hospital, emphasizes the importance of partnership in care. “Bariatric surgery is a tool, not a shortcut,” she says. “The most successful outcomes happen when the patient is ready, and when the team is committed to supporting them every step of the way.”

Alexis opted for a vertical sleeve gastrectomy, a procedure that reduces the size of the stomach without rerouting or detaching any part of the digestive tract. “It felt like the right fit for me,” she says.

The day of surgery: Nerves met with reassurance

“I was nervous that morning, of course,” Alexis recalls. “But everyone was so kind. A team member checked me in, and the anesthesia team talked me through what to expect.”

That attentiveness helped her feel prepared and safe. “It made all the difference to know I was in such capable hands,” Alexis says.

Prewitt says that kind of personal attention is a hallmark of Sharp’s approach. “Surgery is just one day,” she notes. “Our job is to make sure patients feel informed, supported and empowered long before and long after that moment.”

One step at a time

Post-surgery, Alexis began noticing changes almost immediately. Not only physically, but also emotionally and mentally.

“I’m not constantly fatigued like I used to be,” she says. “My resting heart rate has improved. And I can go on long walks with my kids without getting winded or sore. It’s not about a number on a scale. It’s about the freedom to enjoy my life more fully.”

Alexis says she no longer avoids social outings or outdoor activities, and her confidence has grown. “There’s joy in feeling strong and present with my family,” she says.

A patient’s perspective on exceptional care

Throughout Alexis’ journey, one constant stood out: The Sharp Memorial Hospital care team.

“Every single person, from pre-op to recovery, treated me like more than a patient,” she says. “They respected my goals and made sure I always understood what was happening.”

That kind of care, Alexis believes, is what sets Sharp apart. “It’s not just expertise,” she says. “It’s empathy. And when you’re going through a big decision like this, that makes all the difference.”

Looking forward without looking back

Today, Alexis is focused on the future. And now, it feels more open and energized.

“My future feels brighter,” she says. “I have the motivation to keep growing, to explore more of the world with my kids, and to show up in life in ways I didn’t always have the capacity to before.”

To anyone considering bariatric surgery, Alexis offers this advice: “If you’re doing it to care for yourself, to improve your quality of life, go for it. Don’t wait. It’s been one of the best decisions I’ve made for my family and myself.”

Alexis’s story is one of agency, support and transformation. Not because she changed who she was, but because she gave herself permission to care for her body on her own terms.

