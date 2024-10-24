If you or someone you love is living with a mental health condition, you're not alone. Nearly 1 in 5 adults in the U.S. live with an illness or disorder that affects their thinking, feelings, behavior and mood.

But many people with a mental health condition don't get the help they need. From financial and geographical limitations to the stigma surrounding mental health, there are several barriers to receiving behavioral health care.

In fact, the National Institute of Mental Health estimates just over half of people with mental illness receive treatment. But like heart disease or diabetes, mental illnesses — such as depression, substance use disorder and anxiety disorders — are common and treatable medical conditions.

Types of treatment

Treatment for mental health conditions can range from stress management to intensive care. A combination of treatments is often used and may include:

Psychotherapy to help you identify and change unhealthy thoughts, emotions and behaviors

Medication to improve mood and coping skills

Lifestyle changes , such as improving sleep habits, increasing social support, reducing stress, eating a healthy diet and getting regular exercise

Complementary therapies, like acupuncture, hypnosis and biofeedback

For more serious disorders, including schizophrenia and major depressive disorders, brain stimulation therapies, such as electroconvulsive therapy and transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), may also be recommended.

Seeking treatment

The first step to receiving the care you need is talking with your primary care provider. These doctors — such as family physicians, general internists and pediatricians — specialize in comprehensive care. They receive mental health training and can manage various mental health concerns.

Sometimes, your doctor may recommend that you seek a higher level of care. Whether they refer you to a psychiatrist — a licensed doctor specializing in mental illness — or a therapist, there’s a range of treatment providers available.

For people requiring more intensive support, there are programs specific to children, teens and adults. These programs include:

Intensive outpatient programs — Care for people who need ongoing treatment without a hospital stay

Partial-day programs — Part-time hospitalization for people experiencing a significant disruption in daily living

Inpatient programs — Short-term crisis intervention in a safe, secure and structured setting

“We’ve made tremendous strides in mental health treatments in recent years,” says Dr. Fadi Nicolas, chief medical officer of Sharp Behavioral Health Services. "Treatment works. Don't delay if you think you or a loved one needs help."

If you or a loved one is in crisis, call 911 or the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, which is available 24 hours a day by calling or texting 988 from anywhere in the country. For additional assistance, Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp McDonald Center offer several programs for people of all ages.