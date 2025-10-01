Forty years ago, San Diego was on the cusp of transformation. Horton Plaza opened its doors, revitalizing the downtown core. The Otay Mesa border crossing began operations, boosting cross-border commerce.

And in health care, another milestone reshaped the region: The physicians of Rees-Stealy Medical Group joined with Sharp HealthCare to form Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group.

An innovative partnership

On Oct. 1, 1985, 65 physicians across three locations officially began practicing under the new name. The bold and innovative move affiliated San Diego’s first multispecialty medical group with the hospital system then known as the San Diego Hospital Association.

National observers questioned whether such a partnership could succeed. Hospitals and physicians working together in a coordinated system of care were unconventional at the time.

Four decades later, the partnership remains one of the earliest and most enduring examples of an integrated health care system in the United States.

Dr. Donald C. Balfour and Dr. Henry Golembesky sign documentation for the partnership between Sharp HealthCare and the physicians of Rees-Stealy Medical Group in 1985.

Growth across the county

Today, Sharp Rees-Stealy includes more than 700 physicians and advanced practice providers, along with 3,000 staff members. The model of coordinated, patient-centered care envisioned in 1985 has not only succeeded but thrived — growing alongside San Diego’s communities and meeting the evolving health needs of its people.

With 19 medical centers and 1.4 million physician visits annually, Sharp Rees-Stealy continues to serve as a trusted source of care for families across the county.

A new chapter of growth

Earlier this year, Sharp Rees-Stealy opened an $82 million expansion of its Otay Ranch medical center, bringing more primary and specialty care services to the South Bay. In the coming months, a new medical building will open in Chula Vista, replacing the existing facility. And following that, a state-of-the-art center will open in Kearny Mesa, continuing the group’s commitment to innovation and accessibility.

“Our partnership with Sharp HealthCare has enabled us to deliver on our mission for four decades — providing coordinated, high-quality care while expanding access across the county,” says Dr. Michael Martin, a pediatrician and internal medicine doctor and president of Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group. “We remain committed to prevention, chronic disease management and innovation in care delivery as we look ahead to the future.”

For Melissa Major, CEO of Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers, the success of the past 40 years is only the beginning. “Our growth is a reflection of the trust our patients place in us,” she says. “As we expand into new communities and introduce new facilities, we will continue to deliver The Sharp Experience — compassionate, personalized care that improves the health of our patients and their families.”

From three clinics in 1985 to a countywide network today, Sharp Rees-Stealy and Sharp HealthCare’s partnership has transformed health care in San Diego and is poised to shape its future for decades to come.

