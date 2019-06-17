Chores for kids: a year-by-year guide (infographic)

By The Health News Team | June 17, 2019

It's true that a child's job is to play and learn. But assigning them healthy work responsibilities is important, too.

Kids who pitch in on housework learn responsibility, and completing small tasks gives them a sense of accomplishment and inclusion. Dr. Ahmad Bailony, a pediatrician with Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, shares some age-appropriate tasks for children.

Chores for kids infographic 061119 PNG


View the printable version of this infographic.

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Ahmad Bailony

Dr. Ahmad Bailony

Contributor

Dr. Ahmad Bailony is a board-certified pediatrician affiliated with Sharp HealthCare. He is also a Sharp Health News contributor.

Related topics

You might also like:

Young woman taking medicine
How to treat mild COVID-19 symptoms at home

From over-the-counter to antiviral medications, learn how to manage COVID-19 and the flu at home.

Can Sinus Massages Relieve Congestion?

A stuffy nose and clogged sinuses are no fun. Some say sinus massages can offer congestion relief.

Woman washing vegetables, spinach, broccoli, mushrooms
Top 10 tips for health and wellness

These wellness tips can help boost your immunity and your mood.

Get the best of Sharp Health News in your inbox

Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.

Sign up