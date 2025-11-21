Coping with grief is one of life’s most difficult challenges. Whether it’s due to the loss of a loved one, a job, or even hopes and dreams not yet achieved, grief can feel overwhelming and unpredictable, especially during the holiday season. However, understanding what grief is and how to navigate it can make the process less isolating and more manageable.

“Grief isn’t a single emotion,” says Jacob Sadan, an associate marriage and family therapist at Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital. “It’s a complex mix of feelings, such as sadness, anger and guilt, that are often accompanied by withdrawal from connection with others or loss of interest in favorite activities.”

According to Sadan, unlike depression, which tends to be prolonged and without a clear cause, grief usually follows a specific event. It often comes in waves, with moments of sadness followed by periods of relief.

“Grief looks different for everyone,” Sadan says. “Instead of trying to guess what someone is feeling, simply check in. A short text, like ‘Thinking of you today,’ or offering practical help, such as picking up groceries, can mean a lot.”

The key, he says, is to focus on being present and supportive.

The physical and emotional impact of grief

While grief is an emotional response to loss, it can also affect a person’s physical health. People experiencing grief may stop exercising, socializing or engaging in activities they once enjoyed. This withdrawal can lead to fatigue and further emotional strain.

“It’s important to allow time for sadness but also make space for activities that bring joy and connection,” recommends Sadan. “Grief isn’t something to simply ‘get over’ — it’s what people must grow through. Give yourself grace and time.”

Strategies for coping with grief

Although Sadan acknowledges that there’s no rigid timeline to coping with grief or a one-size-fits-all approach to healing, he suggests the following strategies:

Seek support

Connect with faith communities, if that aligns with your values, or consider professional counseling.

Express yourself Journaling can help process emotions. Revisiting positive memories through photos or activities can also bring comfort.

Stay active Even a little movement — like taking a short walk — can boost your mood and energy.

Alternate solitude and social time Some days you may need quiet; other days, you’ll want company. Both are OK as long as you have a balance.

You’re not alone

If you are struggling with grief, don’t face it alone. Reach out to a trusted friend, join a support group or speak with a licensed therapist.

If grief persists for more than six months to a year and interferes with daily life, it may signal prolonged grief disorder. In that case, professional help is essential.

Healing takes time, Sadan says. But support makes the journey easier.

