Dr. Felicitas Koster’s goal as a psychiatrist is to help patients get back to living their lives — however that might look — and find or reconnect with their purpose.

“Everyone needs a purpose,” says Dr. Koster, who practices at the Ruth Riedel and Bill Leigh EmPATH Unit, a crisis stabilization unit (CSU), at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center. The unit officially opened in spring 2026, strengthening Sharp’s commitment to timely, compassionate care for individuals experiencing psychiatric crisis.

Designed to provide assessment, stabilization and connections to ongoing care, the CSU provides a calm, therapeutic environment for patients who need immediate mental health support, but do not require inpatient hospitalization.

The significance of collaborative care

At the heart of the CSU is an interdisciplinary team of psychiatrists, like Dr. Koster, as well as specially trained nurses, social workers and other care team members who collaborate closely to meet patients where they are. With a focus on safety, dignity and respect, the CSU team provides short-term interventions that help reduce distress and link individuals to appropriate community or outpatient resources.

“Very often, we can help someone right then and there,” says Dr. Koster. “A patient may need a referral to an expert who can help them on an ongoing basis, such as a psychotherapist. Our goal is for patients to be seen by another professional within a week of being discharged. If medication is needed, we will prescribe enough to last a week.”

A range of conditions can be treated in the CSU, including anxiety disorders, behavior disorders, depression and other mood disorders, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and more. Patients must be age 18 or older.

The EmPATH model of care

Dr. Koster, whose passion is caring for all individuals in psychiatric crisis, but especially those with more severe conditions, was drawn to the CSU at Sharp Chula Vista, having known about Sharp for many years. She was particularly interested after learning that the unit would follow the Emergency Psychiatric Assessment Treatment and Healing (EmPATH) model of care.

EmPATH units deliver acute interventions to patients experiencing a behavioral health crisis by moving them out of busy emergency departments into a calm, therapeutic setting. The unit features dim lighting, low noise, an open design and six comfortable recliners where patients receive care.

Dr. Koster and her colleagues emphasize the importance of listening carefully, building trust and helping patients regain a sense of control. By focusing on stabilization rather than judgment, the CSU team aims to reduce fear and stigma while promoting healing.

For Dr. Koster, the CSU represents more than a new clinical space — it reflects a commitment to compassionate care where patients are seen as people, not their diagnoses.

“Psychiatric medicine has become much more holistic,” says Dr. Koster. “Patients have a lot more choice, which is a good thing. Being able to offer them support, safety and hope is incredibly meaningful.”

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