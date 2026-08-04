The world’s largest women’s surfing event is returning to Oceanside, and Sharp HealthCare will be there to help athletes and festivalgoers improve and maintain their health.

The Super Girl Surf Festival, taking place August 21 to 23 at the Oceanside Pier, celebrates women in sports, music and culture. For 20 years, the festival has created opportunities for young women to participate in activities where they have traditionally been underrepresented.

As part of a new three-year partnership, Sharp HealthCare and Sharp Health Plan are the festival’s official health care and health insurance partners.

"We're honored to partner with the Super Girl Surf Festival and support an event that inspires and empowers women and girls,” says Trisha Khaleghi, MSN, RN, senior vice president and chief executive officer of the Sharp Metropolitan Medical Campus and the Sharp Mary Birch Network. “As Sharp continues to expand our presence in North County, this partnership allows us to bring health education, preventive services and wellness resources directly to the community while encouraging healthy, active lifestyles."

A key part of Sharp’s involvement will take place behind the scenes in the Athlete Medical Tent. There, orthopedic and sports medicine doctors from Sharp will provide medical support to festival athletes during the competitions.

Caring for the community

Sharp will also bring health and wellness resources directly to the community. At a beachside booth along The Strand, south of the pier, Sharp will offer health information, games and giveaways throughout the festival. On Saturday, attendees can also receive free blood pressure and skin cancer screenings.

“Partnering with like-minded organizations is at the heart of what Super Girl is all about, making Sharp a natural fit,” says Rick Bratman, CEO, ASA Entertainment, the company producing this event. “Together we're committed to empowering girls and women through health, wellness and opportunity. We're excited to connect the Super Girl community with Sharp's outstanding team and shared passion for creating a positive impact.”

Festivalgoers will also have the chance to win prizes, including beach cruisers from Sharp Health Plan. Sharp HealthCare will raffle off a custom surfboard designed by renowned surfer and board shaper Guy Takayama. The board will be signed by participating surfers, and Takayama will present it to the winner on the festival’s final day.

Sports medicine experts from Sharp will also take the stage to share tips for staying healthy and active. Dr. Mark Schultzel, Dr. Matt Siow, Dr. Amar Arora and Dr. Mahi Trivellas will lead “Train Like a Pro: Build Strength, Fuel Performance and Recover Smarter” Saturday on the festival’s #Goals Stage. The session will offer practical advice to help athletes train effectively, improve performance and recover safely. The class is free and open to festival attendees on a first-come, first-served basis.

Celebrating women in sports

Women’s athletics continue to thrive and capture record-breaking audiences worldwide. The Super Girl Surf Festival celebrates that progress, elevates conversations around women’s health, and gives elite athletes a platform to inspire the next generation.

Sharp’s partnership underscores a pivotal moment for women’s sports in San Diego and beyond. With every wave taken, game played, prize won and health tip learned at the Super Girl Surf Festival, Sharp will be right there alongside the athletes and attendees to ensure their health remains strong.

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