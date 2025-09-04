The majority of San Diego kids and teens have returned to school. And while many of them approached their campuses with feelings of excitement, about 1 in 5 children experience a mental disorder, with anxiety topping the list. That anxiety may surge during this transitional time of year.

“With a return to school, kids might be in a new classroom or a new school altogether,” says Bridgette Gomez, a therapist with Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital. “The anticipation of a new routine can be nerve-wracking. But new experiences like this can also provide opportunities for growth, so I encourage kids and their parents to try to look at the experience through an excitement lens.”

According to the Child Mind Institute, the conditions children and teens may experience include:

Separation anxiety — Children may worry about being separated from their parents or caregivers.

Social anxiety — Children may be self-conscious and struggle to participate in class and socialize with others.

Generalized anxiety — Children may worry about everyday things and struggle with perfectionism.

In school settings, this can look like clinginess, attendance issues, disruptive behavior, difficulty connecting with teachers or peers, frequent visits to the school nurse or poor academic performance.

What parents can do

According to Gomez, parents can help their children by being consistent with their schedules — not just during the week, but also on weekends. Having regular meal, homework and sleep routines creates a good foundation for wellness. Dedicated family time, regular physical activity and limited screentime are equally essential.

Gomez also recommends checking in with children to see how they're doing, who they're hanging out with, and what they did and learned at school each day. “Communication is key — ask different types of open-ended questions,” she says.

If your child comes to you with concerns about peer pressure, struggles making friends, bullying or feelings of anxiety, Gomez says that it is essential to validate their experience and work to understand what they need from you. Ask yourself whether they need you to reach out to the school for support, or do they simply need you to show up for them by listening, role-playing situations, and discussing how to set boundaries?

It’s essential, Gomez says, that parents stay calm and curious when they recognize that something is going on with their children. “Whether it's social anxiety, academic pressure or bullying, we can take different steps to approach the situation and collaborate with the available support system, such as their teachers, principal and school counselor,” she says.

If further help is needed, Gomez recommends talking with your child’s pediatrician about seeking mental health care. Additionally, Sharp Mesa Vista offers assessments to determine what type of care might most benefit a child or teen and their family, such as a program at the hospital or the connection to a therapist in the community.

“Help is available,” Gomez says. “And we want to model to our children that it's OK to ask for support.”

