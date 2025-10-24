Spooky season is upon us, bringing an abundance of sweet treats. To keep your well-being in check and avoid the dreaded sugar highs and lows, it’s important to maintain a balanced diet.

According to Lauren DeWolf, a registered dietitian and wellness education specialist with Sharp Rees-Stealy’s Center for Health Management, most Halloween treats lack fiber and protein. Including these key dietary elements can help stabilize blood sugar levels, support digestion, and ensure you feel satisfied after snacking.

Here, DeWolf shares her favorite healthy Halloween party food ideas to enjoy this festive season:

Candy corn fruit and cheese kabobs. This sweet and savory treat combines fiber and protein. Use a wide slice of pineapple for the yellow base, cantaloupe for the orange middle, and a triangular cut of white cheddar cheese for the tip. For an all-fruit version, replace the cheese with a triangular piece of banana, and use a bit of lemon juice to prevent browning. Cheese and pretzel witch brooms. These fun snacks require just two ingredients: cheese and pretzel sticks. Cut a cheese stick into four equal pieces, fray one side of each piece to give it a broom effect, and insert the pretzel stick into the non-frayed end. You can use whole wheat pretzels and low-fat string cheese for added fiber and reduced fat. Peanut butter apple monster teeth. This snack is a festive take on the classic pairing of apples and peanut butter. Slice apples into thin wedges, leaving the skin on. Spread peanut butter on the top of an apple wedge, with the curved edge facing you. Lay a slice of strawberry atop the wedge, with the tip hanging over the curved edge. Press sunflower seeds into the bottom flesh along the curved edge of a second apple wedge to create sunflower seed teeth facing down, and place the wedge gently atop the first wedge and strawberry slice. For a nut-free option, use sunflower seed butter and choose different colored apples for variety. Pumpkin spice energy balls. Try this variation of no-bake protein bites. Combine 1 cup oats, 1/4 cup pumpkin puree, 2 tablespoons nut butter, 2 tablespoons chia seeds, 2 tablespoons pumpkin seeds, 1/2 teaspoon vanilla, 1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice, 3 tablespoons maple syrup or honey, and a pinch of salt in the food processor. Once combined, mix in 1/4 cup mini chocolate chips. Add extra pumpkin puree if the mix is too dry or more oats if it’s too wet. Roll into balls and chill in the refrigerator.

Don’t forget to shop the baking section of your grocery or craft store for edible decorations, such as sprinkles or sugar eyes. “Halloween can be a time of fun foods and treats to enjoy,” says DeWolf. “There is room for sweet treats along with balanced eats as part of a well-rounded diet.”

