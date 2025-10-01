For Javier Zamora, 49, what began as a trip to the emergency department for flu-like symptoms quickly turned into a life-altering diagnosis. Instead of the flu, Javier learned his symptoms were caused by a heart problem. “They found out that my heart was only working at 10%,” he recalls.

Before his hospital visit, Javier had no history of heart problems. Other than feeling "flu-ish," he enjoyed good health. That’s why his diagnosis — and the subsequent news — from Dr. Abhishek Shah, a cardiologist affiliated with Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, that he needed surgery came as a complete shock.

With the support of his family, especially his parents, Javier embarked on an unexpected journey to recovery. He underwent surgery to receive a pacemaker, which improved his heart’s capacity to 35%.

The surgery went smoothly, and soon, Javier was able to return to his daily activities.

A turn of events

However, in February, his health took a sudden turn. Javier recalls experiencing a severe headache and his blood pressure rose unexpectedly. The pain was so great that he was rushed to the hospital.

After being examined, Javier’s cardiologist broke the news to him: He needed a second surgery. This time, he would undergo the pulsed field ablation (PFA) procedure.

“PFA is a new ablation strategy that uses a different type of energy for ablation of atrial fibrillation, known as AFib,” Dr. Shah says. “This new form of energy allows for treatment of the triggers of atrial fibrillation in a safer and more natural way.”

According to Dr. Shah, thermal energy was previously used to treat AFib. Now, with PFA, they use a high-voltage electric field that allows for safer and more natural treatment of AFib.

Javier can attest to its benefits. The procedure boosted his heart’s capacity to 60%.

At the forefront of medicine

“With this new treatment, we will see better outcomes and safer procedures for patients with AFib,” says Dr. Shah, who performed the first pulsed field ablation procedure ever done at Sharp Chula Vista. “Since then, we have continued to use this new technology very successfully. Sharp continuously strives to be at the forefront of medicine to deliver world-class care for our community.”

While Javier recalls being nervous and a bit scared before the procedure, the outcome made it all worthwhile.

“When you’re told you’re going back to the surgery room, fear starts to kick in,” he says. “But once you wake up from the anesthesia and see you’re OK, it brings you back to life.”

Learn more about heart health; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.