Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition marked by emotional highs such as euphoria, increased energy and irritability on one hand and extreme lows like depression on the other.

Up to three out of 100 people have bipolar disorder. Signs commonly appear during a person's late teen or early adult years, but children can also experience the condition, which is typically lifelong.

A combination of talk therapy and medication is the best evidence-based treatment. Dr. Elizabeth Callahan, a clinical psychologist at Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital, answers five questions about bipolar disorder — and what you can do if you are concerned about a loved one.

1 Why is there such a stigma surrounding bipolar disorder? There is inaccurate representation of bipolar disorder in the media, which can lead the public to believe the condition is frightening or uncontrollable. Also, the term “bipolar” is sometimes used too casually to refer to a person who changes their mind often or has mood swings. However, bipolar disorder is a serious condition that deserves to be treated carefully and discussed accurately. 2 What are the most common misconceptions about bipolar disorder? Common misconceptions include a mistrust of people with bipolar disorder due to misunderstanding their judgment or character. But having bipolar disorder does not mean a moral failure. The condition can cause episodes in which a person feels very happy or deeply depressed, which can make work, relationships and everyday life difficult if left untreated. However, with proper treatment and support, people with bipolar disorder can lead a healthy, fulfilled life. 3 What are some of the signs of bipolar disorder that loved ones might want to look for? If a loved one is experiencing a possible manic episode, you may observe the following: Jumpiness

Sleeplessness or needing lack of sleep

Irritability

More talkative than usual

Reports that thoughts are racing

Easily distracted

Inflated sense of self

Risky behaviors, often related to spending money or sexual activity If your loved one is experiencing a depressed episode, you may witness the following signs: Depressed mood almost every day

Significant weight loss or gain

Loss of interest in previous activities or hobbies

Little to no sleep or always sleeping

Withdrawn

Feelings of worthlessness

Difficulty concentrating

Reports of suicidal thoughts 4 What is the prognosis for someone diagnosed with bipolar disorder? Bipolar disorder can cause a person to participate in risky activities such as substance use. The condition can also raise the chances of developing a cardiovascular disease due to stress, causing high blood pressure and irregular heartbeats. However, when medical providers are able to detect bipolar disorders sooner and provide proper treatment, a patient can manage their condition easier and live a full life. 5 How can family members and friends help a loved one with bipolar disorder? If you notice signs of bipolar disorder in your loved one, speak with a professional mental health provider or a health care provider. Also, offer your support by practicing compassion and patience if your loved one is experiencing a manic episode or depression. Bipolar disorder isn’t something that someone can just “snap out of.” Educate yourself more on the condition and consider joining Sharp HealthCare's Mood Disorders support group.

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