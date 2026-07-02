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Salty lime cranberry mocktail (recipe)

By The Health News Team | July 2, 2026

Lime cranberry mocktail

With summer in full swing and outdoor celebrations soaring, this salty-sweet cranberry mocktail is fun and refreshing without the downsides of alcohol.

The mocktail movement has been growing of late, as more people limit alcohol to improve their health and wellness. Time off from imbibing can improve sleep and concentration, help with weight management and boost energy, among other things.

So whether you’re grilling up on Independence Day or simply relaxing in the sun, this drink is the perfect way to cool off.

Salty Lime Cranberry Mocktail

Prep time:
5 minutes
Total time:
5 minutes
Servings:
2

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces pure unsweetened cranberry juice

  • 8 ounces sugar-free Red Bull

  • 1 lime

  • Salt or Tajín, to taste

  • Ice

Directions

1

Prepare the Glass

Start by squeezing the lime to divide the lime juice into two tall glasses. Use the remaining lime to wet the rims, then coat them with salt — or, for a little spice, Tajín. Fill the glasses with ice.

2

Combine the Ingredients

Fill the glasses with half Red Bull, half cranberry juice – or adjust the proportions to your taste. Stir and enjoy.

Nutrition facts per serving: Calories = 50; Fat = 0 grams; Sugar = 5 grams

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The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

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