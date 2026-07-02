With summer in full swing and outdoor celebrations soaring, this salty-sweet cranberry mocktail is fun and refreshing without the downsides of alcohol.

The mocktail movement has been growing of late, as more people limit alcohol to improve their health and wellness. Time off from imbibing can improve sleep and concentration, help with weight management and boost energy, among other things.

So whether you’re grilling up on Independence Day or simply relaxing in the sun, this drink is the perfect way to cool off.