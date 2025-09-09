A flat backside, jokingly referred to as “pancake butt” in fitness circles, is when the glutes, or buttocks muscles, lack definition and appear to blend into the thighs.

A pancake butt can be a result of several factors, including genetics, a sedentary lifestyle and a diet low in protein. Additionally, our muscles undergo changes as we age, according to Olga Hays, manager of employee well-being at Sharp HealthCare. The aging process can lead to a loss of muscle tissue, tone and contraction and contribute to a flatter appearance of the glutes, which shape your bottom and help contribute to its round, less flat appearance.

What’s more, strong glutes are crucial for movement, stability and injury prevention. Inactivity —excessive sitting paired with lack of movement — can weaken your glutes, leading not only to a flat backside but also to problems such as low back pain, knee pain, poor posture and reduced hip and leg function.

Exercises to improve a “pancake-flat butt”

While genetics can play a significant role in determining the shape and size of our buttocks, glute-strengthening exercises can significantly impact the strength and structure of our gluteal muscles.

Hays recommends the following four exercises:

1 Leg kicks Start on your hands and knees.

Kick one leg back and up, keeping your knee bent at a 90-degree angle.

Squeeze your glute at the top, then slowly lower your leg.

Perform 12 reps on one side, then switch to the other leg.

Repeat 3 times per leg. 2 Dumbbell deadlifts Stand with feet hip-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand.

Hinge at your hips, pushing them back while keeping your back straight and engaging your core.

Lower the dumbbells down the front of your legs until you feel a stretch in your hamstrings.

Push through your heels to return to a standing position, squeezing your glutes at the top.

Perform 3 sets of 12 reps each. 3 Glute bridges Lie on your back with knees bent, feet flat on the floor, and arms at your sides.

Engage your abs and squeeze your glutes to lift your hips.

Raise your hips until your body forms a straight line from your shoulders to your knees.

Hold at the top, then slowly lower your hips down without fully relaxing them on the floor.

Perform 3 sets of 12 reps each. 4 Step-ups Stand in front of a box and place your right foot on top of it.

Push through your right heel to lift your body up onto the box.

Drive your left knee up to hip height.

Slowly lower your left foot to the floor, followed by your right foot.

Do 12 reps, then repeat on the other side.

Repeat 3 times on each side.

If you don't have time for the glute exercises, try stretching as an alternative. Gentle stretching helps keep your glutes flexible and healthy.

“Strong glutes are about much more than just a nice-looking backside,” says Hays. “Sure, it’s nice, but more importantly, strong glute muscles can provide stability, support your entire body, and help with key day-to-day functions, such as walking, bending, maintaining good posture and much more.”

Learn more about exercise and fitness; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.