A flat backside, jokingly referred to as “pancake butt” in fitness circles, is when the glutes, or buttocks muscles, lack definition and appear to blend into the thighs.
A pancake butt can be a result of several factors, including genetics, a sedentary lifestyle and a diet low in protein. Additionally, our muscles undergo changes as we age, according to Olga Hays, manager of employee well-being at Sharp HealthCare. The aging process can lead to a loss of muscle tissue, tone and contraction and contribute to a flatter appearance of the glutes, which shape your bottom and help contribute to its round, less flat appearance.
What’s more, strong glutes are crucial for movement, stability and injury prevention. Inactivity —excessive sitting paired with lack of movement — can weaken your glutes, leading not only to a flat backside but also to problems such as low back pain, knee pain, poor posture and reduced hip and leg function.
Exercises to improve a “pancake-flat butt”
While genetics can play a significant role in determining the shape and size of our buttocks, glute-strengthening exercises can significantly impact the strength and structure of our gluteal muscles.
Hays recommends the following four exercises:
If you don't have time for the glute exercises, try stretching as an alternative. Gentle stretching helps keep your glutes flexible and healthy.
“Strong glutes are about much more than just a nice-looking backside,” says Hays. “Sure, it’s nice, but more importantly, strong glute muscles can provide stability, support your entire body, and help with key day-to-day functions, such as walking, bending, maintaining good posture and much more.”
