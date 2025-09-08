1 of 3 : (Left to right) Sara Barnett, Jayme Ortiz, Aaron Ortiz and Matthew Cheney attend the 2025 Sharp HospiceCare Benefit Regatta. 2 of 3 : The 2025 Sharp HospiceCare Regatta kicked off with a benefit dinner at the Hotel del Coronado. 3 of 3 : Guests celebrate on a yacht at the 2025 Sharp HospiceCare Benefit Regatta.

More than 1,200 guests gathered on San Diego Bay last month for the 22nd Annual Sharp HospiceCare Benefit Regatta, raising over $500,000 in support of Sharp Hospice Care’s Homes for Hospice program.

Hosted in partnership with the Coronado Yacht Club and Cortez Racing Association, the two-day event began with a benefit dinner on Friday evening at the Hotel del Coronado and continued with Saturday’s regatta. The Bay was filled with color as dozens of sailboats raced in honor of hospice patients and families.

The funds raised will directly support Sharp HospiceCare’s mission to provide compassionate, holistic care for patients with life-limiting illnesses and their loved ones. This includes the ongoing expansion of hospice services and the operation of Sharp’s four hospice homes — BonitaView, LakeView, ParkView and the newly completed Moore MountainView Hospice Home in Poway.

“Hospice is about so much more than end-of-life care,” says Suzi K. Johnson, vice president of Sharp HospiceCare. “It’s about comfort, dignity and ensuring that patients and families feel cared for during life’s most tender moments. The generosity we witnessed at this year’s Regatta will have a lasting impact, helping us continue to provide exceptional care across San Diego.”

Compassionately serving San Diegans and their families

Each day, Sharp HospiceCare serves hundreds of patients. These patients receive unparalleled end-of-life care from a highly trained team of doctors, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, spiritual counselors and more — all dedicated to improving quality of life.

While most receive care in their own homes, Sharp’s hospice facilities provide around-the-clock skilled nursing in homelike settings where families can gather, reflect and find peace. Patients and their loved ones can find comfort in a warm, welcoming environment, innovatively designed to offer medical technologies that help their hospice team provide the very best care.

“The funds raised will help ensure that our hospice homes are fully equipped to provide the highest level of care while also supporting important programs like grief counseling, integrative therapies and We Honor Veterans,” says Kate Wayne, vice president of philanthropy for Sharp HealthCare Regional Hospitals. “We are deeply grateful to our donors, volunteers and partners who made this possible.”

The Sharp HospiceCare Benefit Regatta is San Diego’s largest summertime water event. Since its inception, it has raised millions of dollars to support hospice services and the construction and maintenance of Sharp’s hospice homes throughout the county.

Learn more about Sharp HospiceCare; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.