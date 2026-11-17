For as long as she can remember, horses and softball have defined Lacey Bainbridge's life.

She started riding horses at age 2 and playing softball at 4. But after a training injury at age 16 left her unable to walk, years of severe back pain threatened to take away the active life she loved.

As a softball catcher, Lacey had spent years diving for balls, squatting and taking hard hits behind the plate, all while riding competitively and serving as a rodeo queen throughout Southern California.

“I played two really tough sports,” she says. “I give 110% in everything I do.”

That commitment came at a cost. In 2020, while training for softball, Lacey went over a hurdle and landed awkwardly. Instantly, she collapsed. “I couldn’t walk. I couldn’t stand up. I was crawling,” she recalls.

At just 16 years old, doctors told her she had a bulging disc. But because of her age, treatment options were limited. Over the next several years, the pain never went away. “I was always in pain,” Lacey says.

Still, Lacey pushed forward toward her other love, rodeo pageantry.

Find the cause of her back pain

By the time her primary care doctor referred her to Dr. Braden McKnight, an orthopedic surgeon specializing in spine care with Sharp Community Medical Group, Lacey was frustrated and exhausted from years of living with severe lower back pain.

“He was the one doctor who didn’t give up,” she says. “He told me, ‘You’re not going to stop doing what you’re doing.’ That made me so happy.”

Although imaging showed the same bulging disc first identified years earlier, Dr. McKnight suspected something else was causing her severe pain. During an exam, he gently adjusted her hip and immediately pinpointed the problem: her sacroiliac (SI) joint.

X-rays revealed significant damage. “He showed me it was pretty much bone on bone,” Lacey says. “It had basically collapsed.”

Dr. McKnight explained that SI joint dysfunction can be difficult to diagnose because it often doesn’t appear clearly on traditional imaging, such as MRIs. There are two sacroiliac joints in the body, one on the left side and one on the right, located in the lower back and pelvis and connecting the base of the spine (the sacrum) to the large hip bones (the ilia). When SI pain occurs, it can be felt in the lower back, butt or hips.

“It’s something you have to think outside the box for,” Lacey remembers Dr. McKnight telling her. “He really listened.”

A plan for healing

Dr. McKnight started Lacey’s treatment conservatively with an injection in her right SI joint, the side causing the most pain. The relief was immediate — but temporary. So, Dr. McKnight and Lacey began discussing surgery.

At 21, the idea of spinal fusion surgery felt overwhelming. “My family said, ‘You’re 21, and you’re having spine surgery — are you crazy?’” she says.

But Lacey came prepared with questions. She wanted to know if she would still be able to ride horses, stay active and someday carry a pregnancy safely.

“Dr. McKnight answered every single question,” she says. “He made me feel comfortable enough to realize I was going to be okay.”

Lacey underwent SI joint fusion surgery on her right side at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center. Three months later, after experiencing dramatic relief, she returned and had the left side repaired.

“The pain was gone,” she says. “After living with it for six years, it was life-changing.”

Back in the saddle

Now, Lacey has returned to many of the activities she loves most.

As the 2026 Valley Center Stampede Rodeo Queen, Lacey is passionate about supporting her hometown community. She participated in a Fourth of July parade only four weeks after surgery and recently rode her horse in a rodeo again for the first time, having begun her rodeo queen journey at just age 9.

“I was so excited to be able to get back on my horse,” she says.

Today, Lacey continues her role as queen and remains deeply involved in the rodeo community. “We’re role models for younger girls,” she says. “We’re the face of rodeo and the face of our community.”

She rides nearly every day at the Valley Center rodeo grounds with her horses, Ruby and Scarlett. She has also returned to yoga and Pilates as part of her recovery.

“I have more mobility now than before surgery,” she says. “I finally feel like I can fully do what I love again.”

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