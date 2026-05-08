There’s a saying among health care workers that “time is brain” when someone has a stroke. Every minute that passes, brain cells die and don’t heal, which can lead to permanent damage.

Recognizing the signs of a stroke, calling 911 immediately, and getting to the emergency room for swift assessment and care can be the difference between a strong recovery and long-term disability, survival and death.

Janie Denow is proof positive of just how much every minute matters.

By all accounts, Janie was and still is a healthy, happy 78-year-old woman. She and her husband, Ken, moved to San Diego from Wisconsin just five years ago to be near their only daughter and her family, which includes Janie’s two grandchildren.

At home on a typical April afternoon in 2026, Janie stood up and felt funny — “woozy,” as she put it. “I went down on the floor and couldn’t talk, but luckily my husband was right there,” she says.

The call to 911 was quick, and Janie recalls hearing people around her but couldn’t answer any of their questions. Within 30 minutes, she was in the Emergency Department at Sharp Grossmont Hospital. Sharp Grossmont is a Comprehensive Stroke Center, the highest designation awarded by the Joint Commission to facilities that meet the gold standard for expert stroke care, even for the most complex cases.

The golden hour

Known as “the golden hour,” the 60-minute window that follows the symptoms of a stroke is critical. Thirty million nerve cells in the brain die every 15 minutes when its critical blood supply is blocked. Treating stroke symptoms quickly can make a difference in a person’s ability to walk, return home and live independently.

“Janie is the perfect example of why we say time is brain,” says Valentina Miller, stroke program manager at Sharp Grossmont Hospital. “Because her symptoms were recognized quickly and 911 was called right away, our Comprehensive Stroke Center team was able to activate the rapid response during that critical time. Those first minutes can mean the difference between permanent disability and getting your life back.”

Doctors make the crucial call

When Janie arrived at Sharp Grossmont, she was treated with a clot-busting drug, a standard first-line of defense against stroke. But a quick consult between Dr. Dennis Cheng, a neurologist, and Dr. Ryan Viets, an interventional radiologist, led to the critical decision to stop trying to dissolve the clot and go to surgery — immediately.

“Had they not rushed her to surgery, she wouldn’t have survived,” says Janie’s daughter, Nicole, who was at the hospital with her parents. “The staff’s quick decision saved her life.”

Nicole says that initially, the doctors said her mother could be in for a long stay. Yet Janie spent just three nights in the neuro intensive care unit, inside the Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Neuroscience, before being discharged home.

As part of her recovery plan, Janie receives in‑home rehabilitation services, which can be recommended for some stroke patients to support healing and independence. She’s taking lots of pointers from the Sharp caregivers who come to her house for regular rehab sessions and home visits to check on her. “They gave me a bunch of information on the Mediterranean diet, and I’m changing the way I eat,” says Janie.

BE FAST

The quick action by Janie’s family and the swift decision by the doctors to take her to surgery are textbook best practices when it comes to giving someone the optimal chance to survive and recover from a stroke. Her case is a stark reminder that knowing the “BE FAST” tool is essential.

The “BE FAST” acronym is vital for recognizing the symptoms of a stroke and responding appropriately. BE FAST is a tool to memorize and a reminder that getting the person to the hospital quickly is the number one goal. The words stand for:

B — BALANCE: Has the person lost their balance or coordination?

E — EYES: Is their vision blurred or double, or have they lost their vision in one or both eyes?

F — FACE: Does one side of the person’s face droop when smiling?

A — ARM: Does one arm or leg drift downward when raised?

S — SPEECH: Is speech slurred or strange when repeating a simple phrase?

T — TIME: If you see any of these signs, call 911 immediately.

Fast is indeed the name of the game for the patient’s loved ones and their care team. Miller says the ultimate goal is to help people recognize that stroke symptoms are a medical emergency.

“Janie’s story is a powerful reminder that strokes don’t just affect one person — they affect families,” says Miller. “Janie survived and recovered because the people around her moved quickly and trusted the system. That’s what we want for every member of our community — fast action, expert care and the best possible outcome.”

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