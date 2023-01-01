Yu Dennis Cheng, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Neurology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Er-Kai Gao, MD, Inc8851 Center Dr
Suite 603
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
About Yu Dennis Cheng, MD
Age:59
In practice since:2004
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Cantonese, Taiwanese
Education
University of Missouri:Internship
University of Missouri:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
Jinan University (China):Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ADHD (adults)
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Alzheimer's disease
- Ataxia
- Back evaluation and treatment
- BOTOX medical injections
- Cerebral palsy
- Chronic pain management
- Electroencephalogram (EEG)
- Electromyogram (EMG)
- Epilepsy
- Head injury
- Headache
- Multiple sclerosis
- Narcolepsy
- Nerve conduction studies
- Parkinson's disease
- Post-polio syndrome
- Stroke
- Tourette syndrome
- Trigger point injection
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1336226471
Insurance plans accepted
Yu Dennis Cheng, MD, accepts 36 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Yu Dennis Cheng, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Yu Dennis Cheng, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
