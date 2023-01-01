Provider Image

Yu Dennis Cheng, MD

Medical Doctor
Neurology (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
  1. Er-Kai Gao, MD, Inc
    8851 Center Dr
    Suite 603
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    619-667-4545

Age:
 59
In practice since:
 2004
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English, Cantonese, Taiwanese
Education
University of Missouri:
 Internship
University of Missouri:
 Residency
University of California, San Diego:
 Fellowship
Jinan University (China):
 Medical School
1336226471

Yu Dennis Cheng, MD, accepts 36 health insurance plans.

Guardian Angel recognitions
Yu Dennis Cheng, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Yu Dennis Cheng, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
