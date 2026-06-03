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Yu D. Cheng, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Neurology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Er-Kai Gao, MD, Inc

619-667-4545
Fax: 619-667-4550

8851 Center Dr
Suite 603
La Mesa, CA 91942

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Er-Kai Gao, MD, Inc

    8851 Center Dr
    Suite 603
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions

    619-667-4545
    Fax: 619-667-4550

Care schedule

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About Yu D. Cheng, MD

Age: 62
In practice since: 2004
Gender: Male
Languages: Chinese

Education

University of Missouri: Internship
University of Missouri: Residency
University of California, San Diego: Fellowship
Jinan University (China): Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1336226471

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Yu D. Cheng, MD, accepts 33 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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