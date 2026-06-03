Stroke: Why every minute matters
In just 30 minutes following a stroke, Janie Denow was in the hands of the neurology experts she needed.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Neurology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Neurology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Er-Kai Gao, MD, Inc
8851 Center Dr
Suite 603
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
619-667-4545
Fax: 619-667-4550
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
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Friday
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1336226471
Yu D. Cheng, MD, accepts 33 health insurance plans.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Yu D. Cheng, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Yu D. Cheng, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Yu D. Cheng, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
In just 30 minutes following a stroke, Janie Denow was in the hands of the neurology experts she needed.
Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Neuroscience brings cutting-edge technology and advanced brain and spine care close to home for San Diegans.
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