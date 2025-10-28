1 of 8: Snooky Rico is a salon owner and breast cancer survivor who has been painting hair (and beards) at the Sharp Chula Vista Goes Pink event since it started in 2015. 2 of 8: Dr. Andrew Bruggeman, alongside many Sharp-affiliated doctors and team members, had their facial hair painted pink in honor of National Mammography Day. 3 of 8: Eventgoers wrote encouraging messages on pink ribbons and tied them to The Wishing Tree display, which will be available for patients to enjoy in the Barnhart Cancer Center. 4 of 8: Hilltop High School’s Key Club donated handmade pink bracelets to be shared with event attendees. 5 of 8: Local first responders, including firefighters from the Chula Vista Fire Department, stopped by to say hello to the Barnhart Cancer Center team and show their support. 6 of 8: The Sharp Chula Vista Center for Women & Newborns team provided education on the importance of continuing routine self-breast exams while breastfeeding. 7 of 8: Dozens of additional beards and mustaches received a bright pink makeover, as well, which was perfect for photo opportunities. 8 of 8: Volunteers from Ricos on 3rd salon and Chula Vista-based nonprofit, Loving You Through It, donated their time and talents to turn hair pink at the annual event. Previous slide Next slide

Breast cancer is the most common cancer affecting women today. And according to a recent report from the American Cancer Society, more women, including those under the age of 50, are being diagnosed. That’s why every year on National Mammography Day, Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center hosts its annual “Sharp Chula Vista Goes Pink” event. Since 2015, this celebration has shed light on the importance of yearly breast cancer screenings.

“Events like this are important because they raise awareness, which can then lead to action,” shares Dr. Andrew Bruggeman, a radiation oncologist with Sharp Community Medical Group and co-medical director of the Douglas & Nancy Barnhart Cancer Center. “We are seeing more cases of breast cancer, especially in younger women under the age of 50. But, at the same time, we are seeing a decrease in deaths — and that’s because of mammograms. When found early, we can begin treatment right away and give patients the best chance at being cured.”

Going pink for an important cause

At the event, attendees visited educational booths, wrote encouraging messages for patients on pink ribbons to tie to a “Wishing Tree” display, and found several ways to proudly wear pink. It is the color of hope and support during Breast Cancer Awareness Month for women who have overcome the disease and those currently being treated for it.

Dozens of hospital-affiliated doctors, employees, patients and even local firefighters from the Chula Vista Fire Department and representatives from the Chula Vista Police Department joined the fun, lining up to have their hair — including mustaches and beards — temporarily dyed pink by stylists from Rico’s on 3rd salon.

The life-saving power of mammograms

The salon’s owner, Snooky Rico, is a breast cancer survivor and knows firsthand how important early detection can be in terms of treatment success. "I used to avoid getting my yearly mammogram done, but when I felt a lump in one of my breasts, that changed it for me," she says.

Snooky was later diagnosed with breast cancer.

After undergoing a mastectomy and chemotherapy, she’s now celebrating 10 years cancer-free. Snooky credits her mammogram, paired with the exceptional care of her doctor and care team that followed, with saving her life.

“I was treated at the Barnhart Cancer Center and am a product of their cancer program. I am blessed to be here [at the Sharp Chula Vista Goes Pink event] and am even more blessed to be alive.”

Now, Snooky is a community leader and passionate advocate for breast cancer awareness. Each year, she donates her time and resources, alongside a group of Loving You Through It volunteers (and fellow breast cancer survivors), to this event, helping others who are facing the disease and encouraging women to take charge of their health.

“Don’t procrastinate,” Snooky urges others. “Don’t live in the fear of the ‘what if.’ You need to be empowered and be your own advocate. If something doesn’t feel right, get checked by your doctor — it could save your life, like it did mine.”

