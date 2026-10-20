What is treatment-resistant depression?

You may have done it before – casually said, “I’m depressed,” when you were only temporarily feeling sad. But depression is a serious mental health condition that affects more than 330 million people worldwide.

“There are various types of depression, such as perinatal depression that affects women during or after pregnancy, and persistent depressive disorder, which causes chronic but milder depressive symptoms,” says Dr. Gillian Stavro, a clinical psychologist at Sharp Neurocognitive Research Center. “A diagnosis of major depressive disorder involves depressed mood or loss of interest, along with other clinically impairing symptoms that last two or more weeks and cause significant disruption to daily life activities.”

Psychotherapy and antidepressants are often used to treat many kinds of depression. “Both of these can take time to ease symptoms but are often effective,” says Dr. Stavro.

But if someone has tried two antidepressant medications at an adequate dose for at least six weeks each and hasn’t seen improvement, they could be experiencing treatment-resistant depression.

Understanding treatment-resistant depression

Symptoms of treatment-resistant depression are the same as those of major depressive disorder. However, with treatment-resistant depression, symptoms persist despite multiple appropriate treatment attempts.

Symptoms may include:

Feeling sad, empty or hopeless

Loss of interest or pleasure in formerly enjoyed activities

Loss of energy

Weight gain or loss

Sleep issues, such as sleeping too little or too much

Difficulty focusing or making decisions

Thoughts of suicide

Treatment-resistant depression can cause work, family and relationship issues, making everyday life difficult. It may affect approximately 30% of people who are diagnosed with major depressive disorder.

“Although the term ‘treatment-resistant depression’ can sound discouraging and can mean it may be more challenging to find effective treatment, there is hope,” says Dr. Stavro. “It’s important to hold onto that and know there are always other intervention options that can be considered.”

Ongoing clinical trials give hope

Alternative forms of treatment include transcranial magnetic stimulation, esketamine, and electroconvulsive therapy for eligible patients. Clinical trials are also ongoing to find new ways to address treatment-resistant depression.

The Sharp Neurocognitive Research Center is currently recruiting volunteers for a clinical trial investigating a new medication for treatment-resistant depression.

“We are proud to be a part of the trial, as it aligns with our dedication to advancing science and finding more mental health treatments that work for people who need them,” says Dr. Stavro. “We have a highly skilled and caring research team, and welcome anyone interested in learning about treatment-resistant depression or clinical trial participation to reach out to us.”

Dr. Stavro adds that people can and do live fulfilling lives while managing depressive symptoms. “Depression can make it harder to believe that things can get better, but recovery is absolutely possible,” she says.

If you or a loved one is having thoughts of suicide, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is reachable by calling or texting 988 from anywhere in the country.

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