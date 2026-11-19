It can be surprising, and sometimes embarrassing, for a boy or man to notice changes in his chest. Often, enlarged breast tissue in men and boys is caused by gynecomastia, a common and usually harmless condition involving the growth of breast gland tissue.

“Gynecomastia is believed to affect at least 1 in 3 men during their lifetime,” says Dr. Jill Meoni, a diagnostic radiologist with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group. “It can happen at any age but is more common among adolescents and men over 50.”

Knowing what causes gynecomastia, which symptoms to watch for, and when to see a doctor can help reduce the uncertainty around these changes.

What causes gynecomastia?

All males are born with a small amount of breast gland tissue. Gynecomastia develops when that tissue grows, often because of changes in the balance of hormones in the body.

Testosterone and estrogen are hormones found in both males and females. Testosterone plays a role in traits such as muscle mass and body hair, while estrogen contributes to breast growth. When the balance between estrogen and testosterone shifts, breast gland tissue can grow.

Hormone levels can change throughout life, particularly during:

Infancy: More than half of male babies are born with gynecomastia due to hormones passed from mother to baby.

Puberty: Changing hormone levels during puberty can lead to gynecomastia in boys.

Older adulthood: An estimated 24% to 65% of men ages 50 to 80 develop gynecomastia. Testosterone levels naturally decline with age, while estrogen levels may remain the same or even increase.

There are other potential causes of gynecomastia. “Certain prescription medications, including some blood pressure medications, antidepressants and antacids, can be associated with its development. Sometimes, a condition affecting the liver, kidneys or testicles can also lead to gynecomastia," Dr. Meoni says.

Over-the-counter dietary supplements and substances such as marijuana and amphetamines can also contribute to the condition. In some cases, a specific cause isn't found.

What are the symptoms of gynecomastia?

Gynecomastia can affect one or both sides of the chest, and the amount of tissue growth can vary from person to person. It differs from excess chest fat caused by weight gain, known as pseudogynecomastia.

Common symptoms can include:

A soft, movable lump behind the nipple

Nipple sensitivity or tenderness

A feeling of heaviness in the chest

Enlargement of one or both breasts

Because breast changes can have different causes, Dr. Meoni recommends talking with your doctor about new or increasing breast enlargement, particularly when it is accompanied by other symptoms. A hard lump that doesn't move or changes to the nipple or skin should also be evaluated.

How gynecomastia is diagnosed

Your doctor may begin with a physical exam and ask about your symptoms, health history and medications. Depending on your age and symptoms, blood tests or diagnostic imaging may be recommended to confirm gynecomastia and determine whether something else is causing the changes.

Although breast cancer in men is rare, imaging and, in some cases, tissue sampling can help rule it out.

“Having a radiology imaging study can be helpful to confirm the presence of gynecomastia and exclude other possibilities,” Dr. Meoni says. "For men over 30, a diagnostic mammogram, which uses low-dose X-rays to create images of the breast, is typically the first imaging test. For younger patients, an ultrasound is often performed first."

How is gynecomastia treated?

Not everyone with gynecomastia needs treatment. In many cases, the condition improves on its own, particularly when it is related to temporary hormonal changes.

Treatment depends on what's causing the condition, how long it has been present and whether it is causing discomfort, emotional distress or other concerns.

“Frequently, a simple medication change can resolve gynecomastia,” Dr. Meoni says. “There are also medications that can be prescribed to treat it. In more prolonged cases, sometimes surgical treatment is performed.”

If a medication or underlying health condition may be contributing to gynecomastia, your doctor can help determine the appropriate next steps. While chest changes can feel awkward to bring up, it's worth discussing with your doctor.

“Any male with new or increasing breast enlargement, especially if there are symptoms, should be evaluated," Dr. Meoni says. "The earlier gynecomastia is diagnosed, the more likely it is to be easily treatable."

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