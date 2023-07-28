Sharp recognized for high‑performing maternity care
Dec. 17, 2025
U.S. News & World Report has named Sharp HealthCare among the 2026 High Performing Hospitals for Maternity Care. This designation demonstrates to expectant families that Sharp HealthCare is a trusted leader in maternity care, committed to keeping patients safe and delivering exceptional experiences.
The recognition is based on key measures, including:
C-section rates in lower-risk pregnancies
Severe unexpected newborn complication rates
Exclusive breast milk feeding rates
Birthing-friendly practices
Each year, more than 11,000 babies are born at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns, Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns Grossmont and Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center — more than any other health system in San Diego. Our comprehensive care for women and newborns spans every stage of the journey: before, during and after birth. This includes childbirth classes, breastfeeding support and maternal mental health resources.