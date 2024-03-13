UX0671-robotic-hernia-surgery-campaign-hero-3600x1200

Sharp Mary Birch

San Diego's one-of-a-kind women’s hospital

Find a women’s care specialist

Here, caring for women is everything — and the only thing

As San Diego's only standalone women’s hospital, caring for women is what we do. With compassionate experts in breast care, gynecologic surgery, and maternity care, you can count on our specialized team to be with you every step of the way.

To get care at Sharp Mary Birch, follow these steps:

1

Choose a Sharp Mary Birch doctor

Find the doctor who is right for you. You can filter by insurance plan, language spoken, gender and more. Sharp HealthCare accepts most health insurance plans.

2

Call us to schedule an appointment

Our specially trained physician-referral nurses are here to help you get started. To set up your first appointment, give us a call at 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277), Monday through Friday, 7 am to 7 pm.

Women's health conditions we treat

At Sharp Mary Birch, our multidisciplinary care team has special training and expertise to treat the unique health conditions that may impact a woman's quality of life.

Read our women's care stories

Read more stories