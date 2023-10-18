The Cancer Centers of Sharp HealthCare

We're in this together.

At Sharp, you're not just a patient, you're a partner. We take the time to know your story, and we understand your diagnosis does not define you. Equipped with the latest technology and treatments in breast cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, colon cancer, brain and spine cancer, and cancers of the head and neck, our highly skilled team of experts is here to focus on what you need — every step of the way.

We know that every moment matters, and that's why more San Diegans trust the Cancer Centers of Sharp for extraordinary care.

Your safety is our priority.

We're taking these extra precautions to keep you and our care teams safe:

Treating patients with COVID-19 symptoms in areas separate from other patients

Special check-in procedures to reduce face-to-face interactions

Health screenings at facility entrances for all patients, doctors and staff

Free delivery and curbside pickup at Sharp Rees-Stealy pharmacies

Regular cleaning of facilities and equipment, including high-tech disinfecting robots

Visitor limitations

Masking and other personal protective equipment use

Treatment designed uniquely for you.

When it comes to cancer treatment, we explore all possibilities. We view your course of treatment as a shared experience - working together to create a plan that's right for you.

As a leader in clinical cancer research, we offer access to many of the latest cancer treatments before they're widely available. And our nationally accredited cancer centers offer you the best options through every stage, from sophisticated diagnostics to the latest treatment technologies.

A network of care for your every need.

At the Cancer Centers of Sharp, you have access to an extensive network of cancer specialists across the Sharp HealthCare system. From medical oncologists to nutrition counselors, you'll receive collective expertise and coordinated care. And our dedicated patient navigators provide support and guidance throughout your treatment, so you can focus on healing.

Support when you need it most.

Our integrative therapies — including meditation, Healing Touch and art therapy — help you and your loved ones cope with the emotional demands of cancer. We also have numerous free cancer support groups that give you the opportunity to share your stories and gain strength.

The Cancer Centers of Sharp.

Nationally recognized cancer care, close to home:

Find a cancer specialist today.

To find a doctor who specializes in cancer treatment, search for a cancer specialist or call 858-499-3539, Monday through Friday, from 7 am to 7 pm.