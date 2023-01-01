Abiade Short, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
OBGYN
Location and phone
- 678 3rd Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91910
About Abiade Short, MD
Age:40
Languages:English
Education
Hutzel Women's Hospital:Internship
Hutzel Women's Hospital:Residency
Emory University:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Adolescent gynecology
- Amniocentesis
- Bioidentical hormone replacement therapy
- Breast disease
- Colposcopy
- Cryosurgery
- Endometriosis
- Fertility - female
- Genetic counseling
- High-risk pregnancy
- Incontinence
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laser surgery
- Menopause
- Osteoporosis
- Postpartum depression
- Premenstrual syndrome
- Sexual dysfunction
- Vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC)
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1750559589
Special recognitions
