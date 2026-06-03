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Alan L. Berkowitz, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Addiction psychiatry

(board certified)

Geriatric psychiatry

(board certified)

Psychiatry

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

Psychiatric Centers of San Diego

877-257-7273

328 Encinitas Blvd
Suite 100
Encinitas, CA 92024

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Location and phone

  1. Psychiatric Centers of San Diego

    328 Encinitas Blvd
    Suite 100
    Encinitas, CA 92024
    Get directions

    877-257-7273

About Alan L. Berkowitz, MD

I see patients over age 60 at the Senior Center location.

Age: 68
In practice since: 1993
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: Bur-ko-wits

Education

University of California, San Diego: Residency
University of California, San Diego: Fellowship
University of Michigan: Medical School
Miriam Hospital: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

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NPI

1578519476

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Alan L. Berkowitz, MD, accepts 10 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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