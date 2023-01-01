Alan Berkowitz, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Addiction psychiatry (board certified)
Geriatric psychiatry (board certified)
Psychiatry (board certified)
Location and phone
Psychiatric Centers of San Diego328 Encinitas Blvd
Suite 100
Encinitas, CA 92024
Get directions
About Alan Berkowitz, MD
I see patients over age 60 at the Senior Center location.
Age:65
In practice since:1993
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Bur-ko-wits
Languages:English
Education
University of California, San Diego:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
University of Michigan:Medical School
Miriam Hospital:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Addictive behavior (drug and alcohol abuse)
- ADHD (adults)
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Bipolar disease
- Cognitive disorders
- Depression
- Electroconvulsive therapy
- Geriatrics
- Mood disorders
- Obsessive compulsive disorder
- Phobias
- Post-traumatic stress disorder
- Postpartum depression
- Psychopharmacology
- Psychotic disorders
- Schizophrenia
- Sleep disorders
NPI
1578519476
Insurance plans accepted
Alan Berkowitz, MD, accepts 12 health insurance plans.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Alan Berkowitz, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families.
