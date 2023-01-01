About Alan Berkowitz, MD

I see patients over age 60 at the Senior Center location.

Age: 65

In practice since: 1993

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: Bur-ko-wits

Languages: English

Education University of California, San Diego : Residency

University of California, San Diego : Fellowship

University of Michigan : Medical School

Miriam Hospital : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital



