Doctor of medicine (MD)
Addiction psychiatry
(board certified)
Geriatric psychiatry
(board certified)
Psychiatry
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Addiction psychiatry
(board certified)
Geriatric psychiatry
(board certified)
Psychiatry
(board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Psychiatric Centers of San Diego
328 Encinitas Blvd
Suite 100
Encinitas, CA 92024
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About Alan L. Berkowitz, MD
I see patients over age 60 at the Senior Center location.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Addictive behavior (drug and alcohol abuse)
- ADHD (adults)
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Bipolar disorder
- Cognitive disorders
- Depression
- Electroconvulsive therapy
- Geriatrics
- Mood disorders
- Obsessive compulsive disorder
- Phobias
- Post-traumatic stress disorder
- Postpartum depression
- Psychopharmacology
- Psychotic disorders
- Schizophrenia
- Senior Health Center
- Sleep disorders
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1578519476
Insurance plans accepted
Alan L. Berkowitz, MD, accepts 10 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Alan L. Berkowitz, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.