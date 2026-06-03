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Alexander Foster, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Ophthalmology

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Davies Eye Center

760-729-7101
Fax: 760-729-7106

2124 El Camino Real
Suite 100
Oceanside, CA 92054

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Davies Eye Center

    2124 El Camino Real
    Suite 100
    Oceanside, CA 92054
    Get directions

    760-729-7101
    Fax: 760-729-7106

About Alexander Foster, MD

As a physician, I’m privileged to work in a field where I can help restore our most vital sense — sight. I specialize in state-of-the-art cataract, laser and corneal transplant surgery. Our practice takes a tailored approach to each patient’s unique needs. In my free time, I am an avid surfer and paddler, and I live in North County with my wife and two sons.

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

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NPI

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Insurance plans accepted

Alexander Foster, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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