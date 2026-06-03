About Alexander Foster, MD

As a physician, I’m privileged to work in a field where I can help restore our most vital sense — sight. I specialize in state-of-the-art cataract, laser and corneal transplant surgery. Our practice takes a tailored approach to each patient’s unique needs. In my free time, I am an avid surfer and paddler, and I live in North County with my wife and two sons.

Hospital affiliation Sharp Tri-City Medical Center



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.