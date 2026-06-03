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Not accepting new patients
Location and phone
Davies Eye Center
2124 El Camino Real
Suite 100
Oceanside, CA 92054
Get directions
760-729-7101
Fax: 760-729-7106
About Alexander Foster, MD
As a physician, I’m privileged to work in a field where I can help restore our most vital sense — sight. I specialize in state-of-the-art cataract, laser and corneal transplant surgery. Our practice takes a tailored approach to each patient’s unique needs. In my free time, I am an avid surfer and paddler, and I live in North County with my wife and two sons.
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Amblyopia
- Cataract surgery
- Corneal disease/transplant
- Cosmetic procedures/surgeries
- Diabetic retinopathy
- Glaucoma
- Intraocular lens (IOL)
- Laser surgery
- Laser vision correction surgery
- LASIK
- LGBTQ health
- Macular degeneration
- Microsurgery
- Neuro-ophthalmology
- Pterygium surgery
- Tear duct surgery
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
Insurance plans accepted
Alexander Foster, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Alexander Foster, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Alexander Foster, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.