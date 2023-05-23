Medical Doctor
General surgery (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North8010 Frost St.
Second and Third Floors
San Diego, CA 92123
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Allan Gamagami, MD
My family taught me the value of respect for my parents and teachers. My education taught me the need for endurance, discipline and sacrifice. And my patients taught me how to savor the zest for life.
Age:59
In practice since:1998
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of California, San Diego:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Internship
Sharp Memorial Hospital:Fellowship
Medical College of Wisconsin:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Breast disease
- Colon surgery
- Gallbladder surgery
- Hemorrhoids
- Hernia repair - robotic assisted
- Laparoscopic colectomy
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Robotic-assisted surgery
- Robotic-assisted surgery - gallbladder
NPI
1053329193
Insurance plans accepted
Allan Gamagami, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.6
82 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.6
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.6
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.6
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.6
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.6
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
Excellent job of addressing and questions or concerns
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
Dr. keeps me well informed and answers all my questions. *Gamagami explains my options in clear language not medical.
Verified PatientApril 19, 2023
5.0
DR. GAMAGAMI EXPLAINED BOTH APPROACHES FOR REMOVING MY LARGE LIVER CYST AND HIGHLY RECOMMENDED THE LEAST INVASIVE SURGERY. I APPRECIATED HIS HONESTY AND HIS EXPERTISE. AS IT TURNED OUT, THE SURGERY WENT WELL AND I FEEL GREAT!
Verified PatientApril 7, 2023
5.0
*Gamagami is straight forward. He tells it like it is. I like that. He made sure I was well informed about my condition and treatment. I highly respect *Gamagami and will always recommend him.
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Allan Gamagami, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Allan Gamagami, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
