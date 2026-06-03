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Allan Gamagami, MD

4.6

83 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

General surgery

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North General Surgery

858-939-8350
Fax: 858-939-8399

8010 Frost St.
Suite 224
San Diego, CA 92123-2778

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North General Surgery

    8010 Frost St.
    Suite 224
    San Diego, CA 92123-2778
    Get directions

    858-939-8350
    Fax: 858-939-8399

Care schedule

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About Allan Gamagami, MD

My family taught me the value of respect for my parents and teachers. My education taught me the need for endurance, discipline and sacrifice. And my patients taught me how to savor the zest for life. I am committed to delivering safe, high-quality care and have been designated a Surgeon of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by the Surgical Review Corporation.

Age: 62
In practice since: 1998
Gender: Male
Languages: Farsi, Persian

Education

University of California, San Diego: Residency
University of California, San Diego: Internship
Sharp Memorial Hospital: Fellowship
Medical College of Wisconsin: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1053329193

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Allan Gamagami, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.6

83 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

4.6

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.7

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.7

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.7

Provider discussed treatment options

4.6

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 25, 2026

5.0

I highly recommend Dr Gamagami. He is thorough in his explanations, even anticipating my concerns. He asks if I have any questions and answers with detail. He provides the short term answers and explains the long term plan, too. I appreciate him very much because I feel cared for by a trustworthy and compassionate surgeon.

Verified Patient

May 9, 2026

5.0

I have great trust in Dr. Gamagami.

Verified Patient

May 4, 2026

4.8

Dr Gamagami was a very pleasant man and explained everything to me about my upcoming surgery. Seemed very knowledgable and experienced. I felt comfortable having him doing my surgery.

Verified Patient

April 18, 2026

5.0

Dr. Gamagami is an outstanding surgeon who takes great care in explaining the techniques and risks of your surgery. I couldn't not have had a better outcome after a 6 hour cancer surgery on my stomach for a tennis ball sized tumor. Trust him.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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