Hidden beneath pain: From kidney stone to cancer detection
A trip to urgent care led to the early detection of cancer and a life saved.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
General surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
General surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North General Surgery
8010 Frost St.
Suite 224
San Diego, CA 92123-2778
Get directions
858-939-8350
Fax: 858-939-8399
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
My family taught me the value of respect for my parents and teachers. My education taught me the need for endurance, discipline and sacrifice. And my patients taught me how to savor the zest for life. I am committed to delivering safe, high-quality care and have been designated a Surgeon of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by the Surgical Review Corporation.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1053329193
Allan Gamagami, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.6
83 ratings
Provider included you in decisions
4.6
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Provider discussed treatment options
4.6
Verified Patient
June 25, 2026
5.0
I highly recommend Dr Gamagami. He is thorough in his explanations, even anticipating my concerns. He asks if I have any questions and answers with detail. He provides the short term answers and explains the long term plan, too. I appreciate him very much because I feel cared for by a trustworthy and compassionate surgeon.
Verified Patient
May 9, 2026
5.0
I have great trust in Dr. Gamagami.
Verified Patient
May 4, 2026
4.8
Dr Gamagami was a very pleasant man and explained everything to me about my upcoming surgery. Seemed very knowledgable and experienced. I felt comfortable having him doing my surgery.
Verified Patient
April 18, 2026
5.0
Dr. Gamagami is an outstanding surgeon who takes great care in explaining the techniques and risks of your surgery. I couldn't not have had a better outcome after a 6 hour cancer surgery on my stomach for a tennis ball sized tumor. Trust him.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Allan Gamagami, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Allan Gamagami, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Allan Gamagami, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
A trip to urgent care led to the early detection of cancer and a life saved.
Dana Weinstein, 64, has no relatives with pancreatic cancer. In 2023, she was shocked to learn she had pancreatic cancer, as she also had no symptoms.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.