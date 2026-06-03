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Anton M. Kushnaryov, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

ENT (otolaryngology)

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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North County ENT, Head & Neck Surgery

760-726-2440
Fax: 760-726-0644

3909 Waring Road
Suite A
Oceanside, CA 92056

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Location and phone

  1. North County ENT, Head & Neck Surgery

    3909 Waring Road
    Suite A
    Oceanside, CA 92056
    Get directions

    760-726-2440
    Fax: 760-726-0644

Care schedule

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About Anton M. Kushnaryov, MD

I became a doctor because I am a fifth-generation physician, and continuing the family tradition always seemed like a natural choice for me. I cannot imagine doing anything else. Our practices strive to provide timely and exemplary care for all of our patients. We are dedicated to fostering an environment where each patient feels heard and can be a collaborator in their care plan. When I am not at work, I have a busy family life with my wife and four growing children. I also enjoy oil painting and being outdoors.

Gender: Male

Education

University of Minnesota: Medical School
University of California San Diego (UCSD): Internship
UCSD Medical Center - San Diego: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1023246089

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Anton M. Kushnaryov, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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