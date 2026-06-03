About Anton M. Kushnaryov, MD

I became a doctor because I am a fifth-generation physician, and continuing the family tradition always seemed like a natural choice for me. I cannot imagine doing anything else. Our practices strive to provide timely and exemplary care for all of our patients. We are dedicated to fostering an environment where each patient feels heard and can be a collaborator in their care plan. When I am not at work, I have a busy family life with my wife and four growing children. I also enjoy oil painting and being outdoors.

Gender: Male



Education University of Minnesota : Medical School

University of California San Diego (UCSD) : Internship

UCSD Medical Center - San Diego : Residency



Hospital affiliation Sharp Tri-City Medical Center



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