Blake F. Spitzer, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
General surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Blake F. Spitzer, MDNo ratings available
Doctor of medicine (MD)
General surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Coast Surgical Group AMC
786 Third Ave.
Suite B
Chula Vista, CA 91910-5826
Get directions
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Blake F. Spitzer, MD
I am committed to delivering safe, high-quality care and have been designated a Surgeon of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by the Surgical Review Corporation.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Biopsy
- Breast cancer
- Breast disease
- Colon surgery
- Endoscopy
- Gallbladder surgery
- Hemorrhoids
- Hernia repair
- Hernia repair - robotic assisted
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Robotic-assisted surgery
- Robotic-assisted surgery - gallbladder
- Thyroid surgery
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1316350085
Insurance plans accepted
Blake F. Spitzer, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Blake F. Spitzer, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.