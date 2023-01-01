Blake Spitzer, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
General surgery
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. Coast Surgical Group
    786 3rd Ave
    Suite B
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    Get directions
    619-425-0797

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Blake Spitzer, MD

Age:
 39
Languages: 
English, Spanish
Education
University of Kansas:
 Residency
Loma Linda University:
 Medical School
University of Kansas:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1316350085

Insurance plans accepted

Blake Spitzer, MD, accepts 36 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Blake Spitzer, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Blake Spitzer, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.