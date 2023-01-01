Blake Spitzer, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
General surgery
Insurance
Blake Spitzer, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
General surgery
Insurance
Location and phone
Coast Surgical Group786 3rd Ave
Suite B
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Blake Spitzer, MD
Age:39
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of Kansas:Residency
Loma Linda University:Medical School
University of Kansas:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Biopsy
- Breast cancer
- Breast disease
- Colon surgery
- Endoscopy
- Gallbladder surgery
- Hemorrhoids
- Hernia repair
- Hernia repair - robotic assisted
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Robotic-assisted surgery
- Robotic-assisted surgery - gallbladder
- Thyroid surgery
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1316350085
Insurance plans accepted
Blake Spitzer, MD, accepts 36 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Blake Spitzer, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Blake Spitzer, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Blake Spitzer, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Blake Spitzer, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.