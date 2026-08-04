Doctor of medicine (MD)
General surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
General surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
(over age 18 only)
Location and phone
South Bay Surgical Associates
865 3rd Avenue
Suite 112
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
619-425-7470
Fax: 619-425-7472
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Bradford T. Hsu, MD
Great patients deserve great care, as well as surgical excellence with compassion.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Appendectomy
- Biopsy
- Breast cancer
- Breast disease
- Cancer surgery
- Colon surgery
- Fistula repair
- Gallbladder surgery
- Hemorrhoids
- Hernia repair
- Hernia repair - robotic assisted
- Inguinal (groin) hernia repair
- Laparoscopic colectomy
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Lipoma surgery
- Pilonidal cyst
- Robotic-assisted surgery - gallbladder
- Thyroid surgery
- Umbilical hernia repair
- Ventral hernia repair
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1912968389
Insurance plans accepted
Bradford T. Hsu, MD, accepts 35 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Bradford T. Hsu, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Bradford T. Hsu, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.