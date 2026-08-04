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Bradford T. Hsu, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

General surgery

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

(over age 18 only)

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South Bay Surgical Associates

619-425-7470
Fax: 619-425-7472

865 3rd Avenue
Suite 112
Chula Vista, CA 91911

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. South Bay Surgical Associates

    865 3rd Avenue
    Suite 112
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    Get directions

    619-425-7470
    Fax: 619-425-7472

Care schedule

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About Bradford T. Hsu, MD

Great patients deserve great care, as well as surgical excellence with compassion.

Age: 57
In practice since: 2004
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: Su
Languages: Spanish

Education

Rush-Presbyterian St. Lukes Medical Center: Internship
Rush-Presbyterian St. Lukes Medical Center: Residency
Northwestern University: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1912968389

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Bradford T. Hsu, MD, accepts 35 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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