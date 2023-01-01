Provider Image

Bradford Hsu, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
General surgery (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. South Bay Surgical Associates
    480 4th Ave
    Suite 404
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    Get directions
    619-425-4559

About Bradford Hsu, MD

Great patients deserve great care, as well as surgical excellence with compassion.
Age:
 54
In practice since:
 2004
Gender:
 Male
Name pronunciation:
 Su
Languages: 
English, Spanish
Education
Rush-Presbytarrian St. Lukes Medical Center:
 Internship
Rush-Presbytarrian St. Lukes Medical Center:
 Residency
Northwestern University:
 Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1912968389

Insurance plans accepted

Bradford Hsu, MD, accepts 43 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Bradford Hsu, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Bradford Hsu, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.