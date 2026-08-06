About Brian P. First, MD

I have cared for patients over the age of 65 for 35 years and have found interacting with older patients and their families not only a humbling and deeply satisfying experience, but also a tremendous privilege. The principles of my practice include hope, communication and compassion. Outside of work, I enjoy international travel, great food and spending time with family and friends.

Age: 77

In practice since: 1981

Gender: Male

Languages: Spanish

Education Charity Hospital (New Orleans, LA) : Residency

Baragwanath Hospital (South Africa) : Residency

University of California, San Diego : Fellowship

University of Witwatersrand (South Africa) : Medical School

Baragwanath Hospital (South Africa) : Internship



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