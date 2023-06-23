Provider Image

Brian First, MD

Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
  Ritchken and First, MDs
    4282 Genesee Ave
    Suite 103
    San Diego, CA 92117
    858-292-0108

    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

About Brian First, MD

I have cared for patients over the age of 65 for 35 years and have found interacting with older patients and their families not only a humbling and deeply satisfying experience, but also a tremendous privilege. The principles of my practice include hope, communication and compassion. Outside of work, I enjoy international travel, great food and spending time with family and friends.
Age:
 74
In practice since: 1981
 1981
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
Afrikaans, English
Education
Charity Hospital (New Orleans, LA):
 Residency
Baragwanath Hospital (South Africa):
 Residency
University of California, San Diego:
 Fellowship
University of Witwatersrand (South Africa):
 Medical School
Baragwanath Hospital (South Africa):
 Internship
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1770531816

4.7
100 ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 23, 2023
5.0
Never a problem! Always great!
Verified Patient
June 22, 2023
5.0
*Dr. First always listens to my concerns and provides the best solutions. He treats me like a person, not just a number.
Verified Patient
June 7, 2023
5.0
*Kelly Gonzales, NP is an exceptional person and care provider. She always listens to me with interest and contributes information she has researched. She is a great asset to *Dr. First's staff!
Verified Patient
June 1, 2023
5.0
The doctor always give me information, that I need.
Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Over 500 recognitions
Brian First, MD, has received over 500 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Brian First, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
