Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Ritchken and First, MDs
4282 Genesee Ave
Suite 103
San Diego, CA 92117
Get directions
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Brian P. First, MD
I have cared for patients over the age of 65 for 35 years and have found interacting with older patients and their families not only a humbling and deeply satisfying experience, but also a tremendous privilege. The principles of my practice include hope, communication and compassion. Outside of work, I enjoy international travel, great food and spending time with family and friends.
Education
Areas of focus
- Allergy testing
- Allergy treatment
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Depression
- End-of-life care
- Fibromyalgia
- Geriatrics
- Headache
- Hemorrhoids
- Lab on premises
- LGBTQ health
- Nursing home visits
- Nutrition
- Physical disabilities
- Preventive medicine
- Senior Health Center
- Weight management
- Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1770531816
Insurance plans accepted
Brian P. First, MD, accepts 31 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
105 ratings
Patient ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.7
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 23, 2026
1.0
Dr. First NOT the problem. Office rude, unkind, poor attitude. Recent experience had to involve even Sharp Cardiac & staff. I called them for help it was so terrible.
Verified Patient
June 10, 2026
5.0
She listened to my concerns without interruption, was courteous & respectful, excellent compassionate and caring manner provider.
Verified Patient
June 9, 2026
5.0
Dr.First is an excellent, caring professional.
Verified Patient
June 8, 2026
5.0
Went over all lab results, explained, answered questions.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Brian P. First, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Brian P. First, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.