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Brian P. First, MD

4.7

105 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Ritchken and First, MDs

858-292-0108

4282 Genesee Ave
Suite 103
San Diego, CA 92117

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Ritchken and First, MDs

    4282 Genesee Ave
    Suite 103
    San Diego, CA 92117
    Get directions

    858-292-0108

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Friday

About Brian P. First, MD

I have cared for patients over the age of 65 for 35 years and have found interacting with older patients and their families not only a humbling and deeply satisfying experience, but also a tremendous privilege. The principles of my practice include hope, communication and compassion. Outside of work, I enjoy international travel, great food and spending time with family and friends.

Age: 77
In practice since: 1981
Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish

Education

Charity Hospital (New Orleans, LA): Residency
Baragwanath Hospital (South Africa): Residency
University of California, San Diego: Fellowship
University of Witwatersrand (South Africa): Medical School
Baragwanath Hospital (South Africa): Internship

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1770531816

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Brian P. First, MD, accepts 31 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.7

105 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.7

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.7

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.7

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 23, 2026

1.0

Dr. First NOT the problem. Office rude, unkind, poor attitude. Recent experience had to involve even Sharp Cardiac & staff. I called them for help it was so terrible.

Verified Patient

June 10, 2026

5.0

She listened to my concerns without interruption, was courteous & respectful, excellent compassionate and caring manner provider.

Verified Patient

June 9, 2026

5.0

Dr.First is an excellent, caring professional.

Verified Patient

June 8, 2026

5.0

Went over all lab results, explained, answered questions.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Special recognitions

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