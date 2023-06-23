About Brian First, MD

I have cared for patients over the age of 65 for 35 years and have found interacting with older patients and their families not only a humbling and deeply satisfying experience, but also a tremendous privilege. The principles of my practice include hope, communication and compassion. Outside of work, I enjoy international travel, great food and spending time with family and friends.

Age: 74

In practice since: 1981

Gender: Male

Languages: Afrikaans , English

Education Charity Hospital (New Orleans, LA) : Residency

Baragwanath Hospital (South Africa) : Residency

University of California, San Diego : Fellowship

University of Witwatersrand (South Africa) : Medical School

Baragwanath Hospital (South Africa) : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



Areas of focus Allergy testing

Allergy treatment

Arthritis

Asthma

Back evaluation and treatment

Chronic fatigue syndrome

Depression

End-of-life care

Fibromyalgia

Geriatrics

Headache

Hemorrhoids

LGBTQ health

Nutrition

Physical disabilities

Preventive medicine

Weight management

Women's health

