Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Ritchken and First, MDs4282 Genesee Ave
Suite 103
San Diego, CA 92117
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Brian First, MD
I have cared for patients over the age of 65 for 35 years and have found interacting with older patients and their families not only a humbling and deeply satisfying experience, but also a tremendous privilege. The principles of my practice include hope, communication and compassion. Outside of work, I enjoy international travel, great food and spending time with family and friends.
Age:74
In practice since:1981
Gender:Male
Languages:Afrikaans, English
Education
Charity Hospital (New Orleans, LA):Residency
Baragwanath Hospital (South Africa):Residency
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
University of Witwatersrand (South Africa):Medical School
Baragwanath Hospital (South Africa):Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Allergy testing
- Allergy treatment
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Depression
- End-of-life care
- Fibromyalgia
- Geriatrics
- Headache
- Hemorrhoids
- LGBTQ health
- Nutrition
- Physical disabilities
- Preventive medicine
- Weight management
- Women's health
NPI
1770531816
Insurance plans accepted
Brian First, MD, accepts 26 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
100 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 23, 2023
5.0
Never a problem! Always great!
Verified PatientJune 22, 2023
5.0
*Dr. First always listens to my concerns and provides the best solutions. He treats me like a person, not just a number.
Verified PatientJune 7, 2023
5.0
*Kelly Gonzales, NP is an exceptional person and care provider. She always listens to me with interest and contributes information she has researched. She is a great asset to *Dr. First's staff!
Verified PatientJune 1, 2023
5.0
The doctor always give me information, that I need.
Special recognitions
Over 500 recognitions
