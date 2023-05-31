About Catherine Sundsmo, MD

I practice as a team with Dr. Jade Grimm, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I chose to pursue family medicine for the opportunity to interact with individuals of all ages. I provide treatment for a wide range of diseases, offer education on preventive care and build quality relationships with the people I care for. In medicine, I feel that there is a balance in providing education and reaching decisions between patient and physician. I believe in focusing on preventive medicine, a healthy lifestyle and effective communication when treating patients. I aim to provide kindness, intelligence and compassionate care at all times. I enjoy spending time with my family and our dogs when I am not working. My hobbies include running, gardening, cooking, hiking, camping, playing soccer and traveling.

Age: 41

In practice since: 2015

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: suns mo

Languages: English , Spanish

Education University of Wyoming : Internship

University of Wyoming : Residency

Ross University : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



NPI 1861747545