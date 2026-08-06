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Catherine L. Sundsmo, MD

5.0

124 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar Family and Internal Medicine

858-499-2708
Fax: 858-309-3269

2600 Via De La Valle
Suite 200
Del Mar, CA 92014

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar Family and Internal Medicine

    2600 Via De La Valle
    Suite 200
    Del Mar, CA 92014
    Get directions

    858-499-2708
    Fax: 858-309-3269

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Wednesday

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    Friday

About Catherine L. Sundsmo, MD

I practice as a team with Dr. Jade Grimm, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I chose to pursue family medicine for the opportunity to interact with individuals of all ages. I provide treatment for a wide range of diseases, offer education on preventive care and build quality relationships with the people I care for. In medicine, I feel that there is a balance in providing education and reaching decisions between patient and physician. I believe in focusing on preventive medicine, a healthy lifestyle and effective communication when treating patients. I aim to provide kindness, intelligence and compassionate care at all times. I enjoy spending time with my family and our dogs when I am not working. My hobbies include running, gardening, cooking, hiking, camping, playing soccer and traveling.

Age: 44
In practice since: 2015
Gender: Female
Name pronunciation: suns mo
Languages: Spanish

Education

University of Wyoming: Internship
University of Wyoming: Residency
Ross University: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1861747545

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Catherine L. Sundsmo, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

5.0

124 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

5.0

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

5.0

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

5.0

Provider discussed treatment options

5.0

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

5.0

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

May 31, 2026

5.0

Dr Sundsmo is amazing. So kind, caring, and provides all the relevant education and anticipatory guidance!

Verified Patient

May 30, 2026

5.0

Dr. Sundsmo is the best primary care physician I have ever had.

Verified Patient

April 23, 2026

5.0

Dr. Sundsmo has always been such a caring and effective doctor. She's always been the greatest advocate for my health. I cannot thank her enough for her great care.

Verified Patient

April 16, 2026

5.0

Catherine Sundsmo is imply the best doctor I have every had!

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Special recognitions

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Care partners

You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.

Provider Image

Jade M. Grimm, MD

 

Del Mar

Appointments available

In-person

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.