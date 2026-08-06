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Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar Family and Internal Medicine
2600 Via De La Valle
Suite 200
Del Mar, CA 92014
Get directions
858-499-2708
Fax: 858-309-3269
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
I practice as a team with Dr. Jade Grimm, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I chose to pursue family medicine for the opportunity to interact with individuals of all ages. I provide treatment for a wide range of diseases, offer education on preventive care and build quality relationships with the people I care for. In medicine, I feel that there is a balance in providing education and reaching decisions between patient and physician. I believe in focusing on preventive medicine, a healthy lifestyle and effective communication when treating patients. I aim to provide kindness, intelligence and compassionate care at all times. I enjoy spending time with my family and our dogs when I am not working. My hobbies include running, gardening, cooking, hiking, camping, playing soccer and traveling.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1861747545
Catherine L. Sundsmo, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
5.0
124 ratings
Provider included you in decisions
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Provider discussed treatment options
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Verified Patient
May 31, 2026
5.0
Dr Sundsmo is amazing. So kind, caring, and provides all the relevant education and anticipatory guidance!
Verified Patient
May 30, 2026
5.0
Dr. Sundsmo is the best primary care physician I have ever had.
Verified Patient
April 23, 2026
5.0
Dr. Sundsmo has always been such a caring and effective doctor. She's always been the greatest advocate for my health. I cannot thank her enough for her great care.
Verified Patient
April 16, 2026
5.0
Catherine Sundsmo is imply the best doctor I have every had!
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Catherine L. Sundsmo, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Catherine L. Sundsmo, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Catherine L. Sundsmo, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.