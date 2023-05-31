Catherine Sundsmo, MD
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
About Catherine Sundsmo, MD
I practice as a team with Dr. Jade Grimm, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I chose to pursue family medicine for the opportunity to interact with individuals of all ages. I provide treatment for a wide range of diseases, offer education on preventive care and build quality relationships with the people I care for. In medicine, I feel that there is a balance in providing education and reaching decisions between patient and physician. I believe in focusing on preventive medicine, a healthy lifestyle and effective communication when treating patients. I aim to provide kindness, intelligence and compassionate care at all times. I enjoy spending time with my family and our dogs when I am not working. My hobbies include running, gardening, cooking, hiking, camping, playing soccer and traveling.
Age:41
In practice since:2015
Gender:Female
Name pronunciation:suns mo
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of Wyoming:Internship
University of Wyoming:Residency
Ross University:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Arthritis
- Cholesterol management
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Eczema
- Esophageal reflux
- Geriatrics
- Headache
- Hemorrhoids
- Hypertension
- Kidney stones
- Men's health
- Nutrition
- Osteoporosis
- Postpartum depression
- Preventive medicine
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Sleep apnea
- Sleep disorders
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Wart treatment
- Weight management
- Wellness programs
- Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
153 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
Love my MD. Caring and listens well
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
I am so very grateful Dr. Sundsmo is my primary care doctor!!
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
Very happy with Dr Sundsmo
Verified PatientMay 17, 2023
5.0
Dr. Sundsmo is friendly, compassionate, and kind. I truly appreciated her time and the concern she expressed. Wonderful doctor!
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Catherine Sundsmo, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Catherine Sundsmo, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
