Christopher Kreps, DPM

Doctor of Podiatric Medicine
Podiatry
Accepting new patients
  1. 9850 Genesee Ave
    Suite 510
    La Jolla, CA 92037
    858-450-9218

About Christopher Kreps, DPM

Age:
 36
In practice since:
 2022
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
Western University of Health Sciences:
 Medical School
HCA Houston Healthcare - Kingwood:
 Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1932551082

Insurance plans accepted

Christopher Kreps, DPM, accepts 12 health insurance plans.

