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Christopher R. Kreps, DPM

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Podiatrist (DPM)

Podiatry

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Call to schedule

So Cal Foot Care, PC

760-436-8667
Fax: 760-436-2292

501 North El Camino Real
Suite 201
Encinitas, CA 92024

So Cal Foot Care, PC

858-450-9218
Fax: 858-450-3296

9850 Genesee Avenue
Suite 150
San Diego, CA 92037

So Cal Foot Care, PC

951-679-1020
Fax: 951-679-5844

28078 Baxter Road
Murrieta, CA 92563

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. So Cal Foot Care, PC

    501 North El Camino Real
    Suite 201
    Encinitas, CA 92024
    Get directions

    760-436-8667
    Fax: 760-436-2292

  2. So Cal Foot Care, PC

    9850 Genesee Avenue
    Suite 150
    San Diego, CA 92037
    Get directions

    858-450-9218
    Fax: 858-450-3296

  3. So Cal Foot Care, PC

    28078 Baxter Road
    Murrieta, CA 92563
    Get directions

    951-679-1020
    Fax: 951-679-5844

Care schedule

So Cal Foot Care, PC

501 North El Camino Real

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So Cal Foot Care, PC

9850 Genesee Avenue

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So Cal Foot Care, PC

28078 Baxter Road

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About Christopher R. Kreps, DPM

Age: 39
In practice since: 2022
Gender: Male

Education

Western University of Health Sciences: Medical School
HCA Houston Healthcare - Kingwood: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1932551082

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Christopher R. Kreps, DPM, accepts 27 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.