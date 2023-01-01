Christopher Kreps, DPM
No ratings available
Doctor of Podiatric Medicine
Podiatry
Christopher Kreps, DPM
No ratings available
Doctor of Podiatric Medicine
Podiatry
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
This provider books appointments through a scheduling tool outside of Sharp.Book appointment
Location and phone
- 9850 Genesee Ave
Suite 510
La Jolla, CA 92037
Get directions
About Christopher Kreps, DPM
Age:36
In practice since:2022
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Western University of Health Sciences:Medical School
HCA Houston Healthcare - Kingwood:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Ankle arthroplasty
- Arthritis
- Bunions
- Bursitis
- Diabetic foot care
- Foot problems
- Fracture management
- Fungal nails
- Joint replacement
- Ligament injuries
- Nail removal
- Orthotics
- Osteomyelitis (bone infection)
- Sprains
- Tendon repair
- Total joint replacement
- Trauma
- Wart treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1932551082
Insurance plans accepted
Christopher Kreps, DPM, accepts 12 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Christopher Kreps, DPM? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Christopher Kreps, DPM? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.