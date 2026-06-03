Podiatrist (DPM)
Podiatry
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Podiatrist (DPM)
Podiatry
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
So Cal Foot Care, PC
501 North El Camino Real
Suite 201
Encinitas, CA 92024
Get directions
760-436-8667
Fax: 760-436-2292
So Cal Foot Care, PC
9850 Genesee Avenue
Suite 150
San Diego, CA 92037
Get directions
858-450-9218
Fax: 858-450-3296
So Cal Foot Care, PC
28078 Baxter Road
Murrieta, CA 92563
Get directions
951-679-1020
Fax: 951-679-5844
Care schedule
So Cal Foot Care, PC
501 North El Camino Real
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
So Cal Foot Care, PC
9850 Genesee Avenue
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
So Cal Foot Care, PC
28078 Baxter Road
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
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Saturday
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Sunday
About Christopher R. Kreps, DPM
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Ankle arthroplasty
- Arthritis
- Bunions
- Bursitis
- Diabetic foot care
- Foot problems
- Fracture management
- Fungal nails
- Joint replacement
- Ligament injuries
- Nail removal
- Orthotics
- Osteomyelitis (bone infection)
- Sprains
- Tendon repair
- Total joint replacement
- Trauma
- Wart treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1932551082
Insurance plans accepted
Christopher R. Kreps, DPM, accepts 27 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Christopher R. Kreps, DPM? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Christopher R. Kreps, DPM? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.