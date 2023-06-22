Doctor of Osteopathy
Doctor of Osteopathy
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
North Park Medical Center2045 Adams Ave
San Diego, CA 92116
About Collin Teguh, DO
Health care is a team effort and I enjoy working with my patients to achieve optimal health and well-being.
Age:65
In practice since:1994
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Indonesian
Education
University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences:Medical School
San Bernardino County Hospital:Residency
San Bernardino County Hospital:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Arthritis
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Cryosurgery
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Immigration physicals
- Immunizations for foreign travel
- LGBTQ health
- Osteopathic manipulation
- Preventive medicine
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1639148828
Insurance plans accepted
Collin Teguh, DO, accepts 38 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 22, 2023
Over All Very Good.. Very Satisfied With My Visit...
Verified PatientJune 20, 2023
My doc. is very patient listens to me with a lot of patience and explains to me very well in detail.
Verified PatientJune 12, 2023
Great experience.
Verified PatientJune 2, 2023
I since I come here to this clinic I love it how they attend me they are the best. *Liza & *Janeatte are the best. *Dr. Teguh is a fine person I wish there were more people like him.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Collin Teguh, DO, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Collin Teguh, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
