About Collin Teguh, DO

Health care is a team effort and I enjoy working with my patients to achieve optimal health and well-being.

Age: 68

In practice since: 1994

Gender: Male

Languages: Indonesian

Education University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences : Medical School

San Bernardino County Hospital : Residency

San Bernardino County Hospital : Internship



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.