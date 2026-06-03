Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Location and phone
North Park Medical Center
2045 Adams Ave.
San Diego, CA 92116-1212
Get directions
619-281-8988
Fax: 619-281-0194
About Collin Teguh, DO
Health care is a team effort and I enjoy working with my patients to achieve optimal health and well-being.
Education
Areas of focus
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Arthritis
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Cryosurgery
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Doctor of osteopathy
- House calls
- Immigration physicals
- Immunizations for foreign travel
- LGBTQ health
- Osteopathic manipulation
- Preventive medicine
- Walk-in appointments
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1639148828
Insurance plans accepted
Collin Teguh, DO, accepts 36 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Collin Teguh, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Collin Teguh, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.