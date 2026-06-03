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Collin Teguh, DO

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Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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North Park Medical Center

619-281-8988
Fax: 619-281-0194

2045 Adams Ave.
San Diego, CA 92116-1212

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Location and phone

  1. North Park Medical Center

    2045 Adams Ave.
    San Diego, CA 92116-1212
    Get directions

    619-281-8988
    Fax: 619-281-0194

About Collin Teguh, DO

Health care is a team effort and I enjoy working with my patients to achieve optimal health and well-being.

Age: 68
In practice since: 1994
Gender: Male
Languages: Indonesian

Education

University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences: Medical School
San Bernardino County Hospital: Residency
San Bernardino County Hospital: Internship

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1639148828

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Collin Teguh, DO, accepts 36 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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