Dana Huskey, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
OBGYN (board certified)
Dana Huskey, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
OBGYN (board certified)
Location and phone
- 488 E Valley Pkwy
Ste 308
Escondido, CA 92025
Get directions
About Dana Huskey, MD
I strive to provide compassionate and comprehensive obstetrical and gynecologic care.
Age:53
In practice since:2007
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Residency
Medical College of Pennsylvania:Medical School
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Adolescent gynecology
- Breast disease
- Colposcopy
- Endometriosis
- High-risk pregnancy
- Implantable birth control
- Incontinence
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Menopause
- Osteoporosis
- Premenstrual syndrome
- Robotic-assisted surgery - OBGYN
- Vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC)
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1538146337
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Dana Huskey, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Dana Huskey, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Dana Huskey, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Dana Huskey, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.