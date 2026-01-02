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David Huber, DO

4.8

295 ratings

Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Primary Care

858-499-2715
Fax: 619-568-8080

8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 2
Santee, CA 92071-4253

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Primary Care

    8701 Cuyamaca St.
    Floor 2
    Santee, CA 92071-4253
    Get directions

    858-499-2715
    Fax: 619-568-8080

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

M-W-Th-F 8-5PM with T mornings 8-12

About David Huber, DO

I became a physician because I value the continuity of care that develops through long-term doctor-patient relationships. It is truly gratifying to build trust with patients over time and to support them through different stages of their lives. My patient care philosophy is focused on preventative medicine. I focus on educating my patients about diet and lifestyle changes, when possible, prior to medication. I aim to balance personalized care for my patients while applying the most up-to-date medical guidelines to their care. In my spare time, I enjoy running, playing tennis and spending time with family.

Age: 33
In practice since: 2023
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: HYOO-bur
Languages: Spanish

Education

Kansas University School of Medicine: Medical School
Iowa Medical Education Collaborative: Internship
Iowa Medical Education Collaborative: Residency

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1306460019

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

David Huber, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

295 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Provider discussed treatment options

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 17, 2026

5.0

The doctor's attention to my medical needs and help to treat them ..... Excellent.

Verified Patient

June 15, 2026

5.0

Dr Takatori was wonderful explaining in detail my condition and the progress of treatment, possible outcomes and future actions.

Verified Patient

June 11, 2026

5.0

I really like my Dr.

Verified Patient

June 8, 2026

2.2

He seemed distracted and not too interested in my cough! Which is why I came in!

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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