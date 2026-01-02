About David Huber, DO

I became a physician because I value the continuity of care that develops through long-term doctor-patient relationships. It is truly gratifying to build trust with patients over time and to support them through different stages of their lives. My patient care philosophy is focused on preventative medicine. I focus on educating my patients about diet and lifestyle changes, when possible, prior to medication. I aim to balance personalized care for my patients while applying the most up-to-date medical guidelines to their care. In my spare time, I enjoy running, playing tennis and spending time with family.

Age: 33

In practice since: 2023

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: HYOO-bur

Languages: Spanish

Education Kansas University School of Medicine : Medical School

Iowa Medical Education Collaborative : Internship

Iowa Medical Education Collaborative : Residency



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