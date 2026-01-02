David Huber, DO
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
David Huber, DO
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Primary Care
8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 2
Santee, CA 92071-4253
Get directions
858-499-2715
Fax: 619-568-8080
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
M-W-Th-F 8-5PM with T mornings 8-12
About David Huber, DO
I became a physician because I value the continuity of care that develops through long-term doctor-patient relationships. It is truly gratifying to build trust with patients over time and to support them through different stages of their lives. My patient care philosophy is focused on preventative medicine. I focus on educating my patients about diet and lifestyle changes, when possible, prior to medication. I aim to balance personalized care for my patients while applying the most up-to-date medical guidelines to their care. In my spare time, I enjoy running, playing tennis and spending time with family.
Education
Areas of focus
- Acne
- COPD
- Diabetes
- Hypertension
- Nutrition
- Sleep apnea
- Sports medicine
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1306460019
Insurance plans accepted
David Huber, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
295 ratings
Patient ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 17, 2026
5.0
The doctor's attention to my medical needs and help to treat them ..... Excellent.
Verified Patient
June 15, 2026
5.0
Dr Takatori was wonderful explaining in detail my condition and the progress of treatment, possible outcomes and future actions.
Verified Patient
June 11, 2026
5.0
I really like my Dr.
Verified Patient
June 8, 2026
2.2
He seemed distracted and not too interested in my cough! Which is why I came in!
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from David Huber, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.