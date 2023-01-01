Provider Image

Elmer Harder, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
OBGYN
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
This provider books appointments through a scheduling tool outside of Sharp.
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. South Bay OBGYN Medical Group
    655 Euclid Ave
    Suite 409
    National City, CA 91950
    Get directions
    619-267-8313
  2. South Bay OBGYN Medical Group
    765 Medical Center Ct
    Suite 203
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    Get directions
    619-216-2100
  3. South Bay OBGYN Medical Group
    2340 E 8th St
    Suite E
    National City, CA 91950
    Get directions
    619-470-7480
  4. South Bay OBGYN Medical Group
    480 4th Ave
    Suite 505
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    Get directions
    619-425-7747

Care schedule

South Bay OBGYN Medical Group
655 Euclid Ave
  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday
  •  
    Saturday
  •  
    Sunday

About Elmer Harder, MD

My goal is to provide high quality health care to women throughout all stages of life.
Age:
 78
In practice since:
 1985
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English, Spanish, Portuguese
Education
Autonomous University of Guadalajara (Mexico):
 Medical School
Kern Medical Center:
 Residency
Kern Medical Center:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1215014428
Patient portal
FollowMyHealth

Insurance plans accepted

Elmer Harder, MD, accepts 43 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Elmer Harder, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Elmer Harder, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.