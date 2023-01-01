About Elmer Harder, MD

My goal is to provide high quality health care to women throughout all stages of life.

Age: 78

In practice since: 1985

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Spanish , Portuguese

Education Autonomous University of Guadalajara (Mexico) : Medical School

Kern Medical Center : Residency

Kern Medical Center : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center



NPI 1215014428