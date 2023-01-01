Elmer Harder, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
OBGYN
Insurance
Elmer Harder, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
OBGYN
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
This provider books appointments through a scheduling tool outside of Sharp.Book appointment
Location and phone
South Bay OBGYN Medical Group655 Euclid Ave
Suite 409
National City, CA 91950
Get directions
South Bay OBGYN Medical Group765 Medical Center Ct
Suite 203
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
South Bay OBGYN Medical Group2340 E 8th St
Suite E
National City, CA 91950
Get directions
South Bay OBGYN Medical Group480 4th Ave
Suite 505
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
Care schedule
South Bay OBGYN Medical Group655 Euclid Ave
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
-
Saturday
-
Sunday
About Elmer Harder, MD
My goal is to provide high quality health care to women throughout all stages of life.
Age:78
In practice since:1985
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish, Portuguese
Education
Autonomous University of Guadalajara (Mexico):Medical School
Kern Medical Center:Residency
Kern Medical Center:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Adolescent gynecology
- Birth control shot
- Breast disease
- Chronic pelvic pain
- Colposcopy
- Cone biopsy
- Contraception
- Endometriosis
- Evaluation of abnormal Pap
- Female pelvic health
- Fertility - female
- High-risk pregnancy
- Hysteroscopy
- Hysteroscopy - operative
- Implantable birth control
- Incontinence
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laparoscopy - diagnostic
- Loop electrosurgical excision procedure (LEEP)
- Menopause
- Menstrual irregularities
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Natural family planning
- Pelvic pain
- Postpartum depression
- Premenstrual syndrome
- Recurrent pregnancy loss
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Tubal sterilization by hysteroscopy
- Vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC)
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1215014428
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Elmer Harder, MD, accepts 43 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Elmer Harder, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Elmer Harder, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Elmer Harder, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Elmer Harder, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.