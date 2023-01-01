Gelen Del Rosario, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
OBGYN (board certified)
Insurance
Gelen Del Rosario, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
OBGYN (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Gelen Del Rosario, MD Inc.502 Euclid Ave
Suite 300
National City, CA 91950
Get directions
About Gelen Del Rosario, MD
My goal is to promote women's health through prevention, early diagnosis and treatment.
In practice since:2010
Gender:Female
Name pronunciation:Jellin
Languages:English, Spanish, Tagalog/Filipino
Education
Providence Hospital and Medical Center:Internship
Ross University:Medical School
Jersey Shore University Medical Center:Residency
Grant Medical Center (Columbus, OH):Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Adolescent gynecology
- Breast disease
- Cryosurgery
- Endometriosis
- Fertility - female
- Genetic counseling
- High-risk pregnancy
- Incontinence
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laser surgery
- Menopause
- Osteoporosis
- Postpartum depression
- Premenstrual syndrome
- Sexual dysfunction
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1255643474
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Gelen Del Rosario, MD, accepts 46 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Gelen Del Rosario, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Gelen Del Rosario, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.