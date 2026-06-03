Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Gelen Del Rosario, MD Inc.
502 Euclid Ave.
Suite 300
National City, CA 91950-2984
Get directions
619-475-1261
Fax: 619-475-1267
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Gelen R. Del Rosario, MD
My goal is to promote women's health through prevention, early diagnosis and treatment.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Adolescent gynecology
- Breast disease
- Cryosurgery
- Endometriosis
- Fertility - female
- Genetic counseling
- High-risk pregnancy
- Incontinence
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laser surgery
- Menopause
- Osteoporosis
- Postpartum depression
- Premenstrual syndrome
- Sexual dysfunction
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1255643474
Insurance plans accepted
Gelen R. Del Rosario, MD, accepts 40 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Gelen R. Del Rosario, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Gelen R. Del Rosario, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.