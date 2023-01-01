About Gelen Del Rosario, MD

My goal is to promote women's health through prevention, early diagnosis and treatment.

In practice since: 2010

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: Jellin

Languages: English , Spanish , Tagalog/Filipino

Education Providence Hospital and Medical Center : Internship

Ross University : Medical School

Jersey Shore University Medical Center : Residency

Grant Medical Center (Columbus, OH) : Fellowship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center



Areas of focus Adolescent gynecology

Breast disease

Cryosurgery

Endometriosis

Fertility - female

Genetic counseling

High-risk pregnancy

Incontinence

Intrauterine device (IUD)

Laparoscopic surgery

Laser surgery

Menopause

Osteoporosis

Postpartum depression

Premenstrual syndrome

Sexual dysfunction

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI 1255643474