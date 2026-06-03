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Gelen R. Del Rosario, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

OBGYN

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Gelen Del Rosario, MD Inc.

619-475-1261
Fax: 619-475-1267

502 Euclid Ave.
Suite 300
National City, CA 91950-2984

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Gelen Del Rosario, MD Inc.

    502 Euclid Ave.
    Suite 300
    National City, CA 91950-2984
    Get directions

    619-475-1261
    Fax: 619-475-1267

Care schedule

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    Friday

About Gelen R. Del Rosario, MD

My goal is to promote women's health through prevention, early diagnosis and treatment.

In practice since: 2010
Gender: Female
Name pronunciation: Jellin
Languages: Spanish, Tagalog/Filipino

Education

Providence Hospital and Medical Center: Internship
Ross University: Medical School
Jersey Shore University Medical Center: Residency
Grant Medical Center (Columbus, OH): Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1255643474

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Gelen R. Del Rosario, MD, accepts 40 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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