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Gonzalo R. Ballon-Landa, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Infectious disease

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Infectious Diseases Physicians of San Diego, Inc.

619-298-1443
Fax: 619-298-6188

4136 Bachman Pl
San Diego, CA 92103

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Location and phone

  1. Infectious Diseases Physicians of San Diego, Inc.

    4136 Bachman Pl
    San Diego, CA 92103
    Get directions

    619-298-1443
    Fax: 619-298-6188

Care schedule

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About Gonzalo R. Ballon-Landa, MD

I strive to improve the health of my patients and our society by providing excellent advice, therapy and prevention of infectious disease.

Age: 74
In practice since: 1983
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: By-own Landa

Education

University of California, San Diego: Fellowship
Evanston Hospital: Internship
Evanston Hospital: Residency
Northwestern University: Medical School

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1326266081

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Gonzalo R. Ballon-Landa, MD, accepts 15 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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