Gonzalo Ballon-Landa, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Infectious disease (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Infectious Diseases Physicians of San Diego, Inc.4136 Bachman Pl
San Diego, CA 92103
Care schedule
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
About Gonzalo Ballon-Landa, MD
I strive to improve the health of my patients and our society by providing excellent advice, therapy and prevention of infectious disease.
Age:71
In practice since:1983
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:By-own Landa
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
Evanston Hospital:Internship
Evanston Hospital:Residency
Northwestern University:Medical School
Areas of focus
- C. diff
- Candidiasis
- Cellulitis
- Coccidiodomycosis
- Cryptococcosis
- Diabetic foot care
- Hepatitis
- HIV/AIDS
- Immunotherapy
- Liver disease
- MRSA
- Osteomyelitis (bone infection)
- Post-op infections
- Q-fever
- Recurrent infections
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Tropical medicine
- Urinary tract infections
NPI
1326266081
Insurance plans accepted
Gonzalo Ballon-Landa, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
