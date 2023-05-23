Ira Braverman, MD
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Ira R Braverman, MD, Inc.610 Euclid Ave
Suite 201
National City, CA 91950
About Ira Braverman, MD
I treat the whole person.
Age:70
In practice since:2001
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Elmhurst Memorial Hospital:Internship
Elmhurst Memorial Hospital:Residency
University of Guadalajara:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Alzheimer's disease
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Depression
- Geriatrics
- Hemorrhoids
- Nutrition
- Smoking cessation techniques
NPI
1124039755
Insurance plans accepted
Ira Braverman, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
66 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
This is one of the best doctors in San Diego
Verified PatientMay 22, 2023
5.0
I changed physician last year. Dr. Braverman has an excellent professional/medical background. He listens and cares for his patient.His dedication and compassion for his patients shows pf how he interacts and care for them
Verified PatientMay 22, 2023
5.0
Dr. Braverman is a very good Doctor. He listens to your concern and treats you with respect.
Verified PatientApril 28, 2023
5.0
Dr. is very good about explaining to me all my health issues and gives me a game plan that we both agree to!
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Ira Braverman, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ira Braverman, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
