Ira R. Braverman, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Ira R. Braverman, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Ira R Braverman, MD, Inc.
610 Euclid Ave
Suite 201
National City, CA 91950
Get directions
619-267-8181
Fax: 619-479-6750
About Ira R. Braverman, MD
I treat the whole person.
Education
Areas of focus
- Alzheimer's disease
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Depression
- Geriatrics
- Hemorrhoids
- Nursing home visits
- Nutrition
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Walk-in appointments
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1124039755
Insurance plans accepted
Ira R. Braverman, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
83 ratings
Patient ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 18, 2026
5.0
My visit was comprehensive in all areas above. I left having all my questions and concerns answered. The reason there are three `Goods' is because we spent only a brief time on those issues, as they have been discussed before, and this was just a reminder. I left the office and remembered a question, so I went back in and [staff member] stopped what she was doing and listened and responded.
Verified Patient
May 23, 2026
5.0
Dr. Braverman has often called me at home, after hours, to discuss or Inform me about test results.
Verified Patient
May 6, 2026
5.0
All was good.
Verified Patient
May 5, 2026
5.0
Very good.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ira R. Braverman, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.