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Ira R. Braverman, MD

4.9

83 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Ira R Braverman, MD, Inc.

619-267-8181
Fax: 619-479-6750

610 Euclid Ave
Suite 201
National City, CA 91950

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Ira R Braverman, MD, Inc.

    610 Euclid Ave
    Suite 201
    National City, CA 91950
    Get directions

    619-267-8181
    Fax: 619-479-6750

About Ira R. Braverman, MD

I treat the whole person.

Age: 73
In practice since: 2001
Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish

Education

Elmhurst Memorial Hospital: Internship
Elmhurst Memorial Hospital: Residency
University of Guadalajara: Medical School

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1124039755

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Ira R. Braverman, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

83 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 18, 2026

5.0

My visit was comprehensive in all areas above. I left having all my questions and concerns answered. The reason there are three `Goods' is because we spent only a brief time on those issues, as they have been discussed before, and this was just a reminder. I left the office and remembered a question, so I went back in and [staff member] stopped what she was doing and listened and responded.

Verified Patient

May 23, 2026

5.0

Dr. Braverman has often called me at home, after hours, to discuss or Inform me about test results.

Verified Patient

May 6, 2026

5.0

All was good.

Verified Patient

May 5, 2026

5.0

Very good.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.