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James McClurg, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Orthopedic surgery

(board certified)

Orthopedics - general

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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James R. McClurg, MD, APC

619-297-9500

5830 Oberlin Dr
Suite 102
San Diego, CA 92121

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Location and phone

  1. James R. McClurg, MD, APC

    5830 Oberlin Dr
    Suite 102
    San Diego, CA 92121
    Get directions

    619-297-9500

About James McClurg, MD

I knew that I had a passion for helping others since early childhood. I chose to become a doctor when I was 5 years old and an orthopedic surgeon at age 12. Every patient is a challenge and has a unique set of circumstances. The physician-patient relationship requires effective communication to make each individual an active participant in the healing process. My interests include yard work and going to the beach.

Age: 64
In practice since: 1992
Gender: Male
Languages: English, Spanish

Education

University of Puerto Rico: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1497993570

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

James McClurg, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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