James McClurg, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Orthopedics - general
Location and phone
James R. McClurg, MD, APC5830 Oberlin Dr
Suite 102
San Diego, CA 92121
Get directions
About James McClurg, MD
I knew that I had a passion for helping others since early childhood. I chose to become a doctor when I was 5 years old and an orthopedic surgeon at age 12. Every patient is a challenge and has a unique set of circumstances. The physician-patient relationship requires effective communication to make each individual an active participant in the healing process. My interests include yardwork and going to the beach.
Age:61
In practice since:1992
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of Puerto Rico:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Arthritis
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Carpal tunnel
- Elbow arthroplasty
- Fracture management
- Hand microsurgery
- Hand surgery
- Hand therapy
- Knee surgery
- Nerve repair
- Osteoporosis
- Reattachments
- Reconstructive surgery
- Shoulder arthroplasty
- Shoulder arthroscopy
- Tendon repair
- Upper extremity joint replacement
- Upper extremity surgery
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1497993570
Insurance plans accepted
James McClurg, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Have you and your family received exceptional care from James McClurg, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
