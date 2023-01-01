James McClurg, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Orthopedics - general
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. James R. McClurg, MD, APC
    5830 Oberlin Dr
    Suite 102
    San Diego, CA 92121
    Get directions
    619-297-9500

About James McClurg, MD

I knew that I had a passion for helping others since early childhood. I chose to become a doctor when I was 5 years old and an orthopedic surgeon at age 12. Every patient is a challenge and has a unique set of circumstances. The physician-patient relationship requires effective communication to make each individual an active participant in the healing process. My interests include yardwork and going to the beach.
Age:
 61
In practice since:
 1992
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English, Spanish
Education
University of Puerto Rico:
 Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1497993570

Insurance plans accepted

James McClurg, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from James McClurg, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.