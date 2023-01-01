About James McClurg, MD

I knew that I had a passion for helping others since early childhood. I chose to become a doctor when I was 5 years old and an orthopedic surgeon at age 12. Every patient is a challenge and has a unique set of circumstances. The physician-patient relationship requires effective communication to make each individual an active participant in the healing process. My interests include yardwork and going to the beach.

Age: 61

In practice since: 1992

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Spanish

Education University of Puerto Rico : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



