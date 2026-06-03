5 quick tips for a healthy heart
From eating the right foods to getting enough sleep, these small lifestyle changes can make a big impact on the health of your heart.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
Cardiovascular disease
Interventional cardiology
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
Cardiovascular disease
Interventional cardiology
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
655 Euclid Ave
Suite 208
National City, CA 91950
Get directions
619-512-1915
Fax: 619-512-1913
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
It is important to practice evidence-based care while simultaneously treating each individual with the dignity and respect they deserve. I enjoy taking time to get to know my patients and to understand their health and life goals. When I am not at work, I enjoy spending time with my family and kids, as well as hiking and surfing.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1407997406
Jay N. Pandhi, MD, accepts 9 health insurance plans.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jay N. Pandhi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jay N. Pandhi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Jay N. Pandhi, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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