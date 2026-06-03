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Jay N. Pandhi, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Cardiology

Cardiovascular disease

Interventional cardiology

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

655 Euclid Ave

619-512-1915
Fax: 619-512-1913

655 Euclid Ave
Suite 208
National City, CA 91950

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. 655 Euclid Ave
    Suite 208
    National City, CA 91950
    Get directions

    619-512-1915
    Fax: 619-512-1913

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Jay N. Pandhi, MD

It is important to practice evidence-based care while simultaneously treating each individual with the dignity and respect they deserve. I enjoy taking time to get to know my patients and to understand their health and life goals. When I am not at work, I enjoy spending time with my family and kids, as well as hiking and surfing.

Age: 52
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: Pondy

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

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NPI

1407997406

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Jay N. Pandhi, MD, accepts 9 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.