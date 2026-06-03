Provider Image
Watch video

Jeffrey H. Dysart, MD

4.6

73 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

This provider books appointments through a scheduling tool outside of Sharp.

Book appointment

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Genesee Medical Group

858-268-1111
Fax: 858-268-0761

3880 Murphy Canyon Road
Suite 120
San Diego, CA 92123

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Genesee Medical Group

    3880 Murphy Canyon Road
    Suite 120
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-268-1111
    Fax: 858-268-0761

Care schedule

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Jeffrey H. Dysart, MD

With a focus on prevention, I provide a broad base of quality medical care to patients of all ages. I also have a special interest in aviation and sports medicine and accept walk-in appointments.

Age: 77
In practice since: 1996
Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish

Education

Antelope Valley Hospital: Residency
Antelope Valley Hospital: Internship
Autonomous University of Guadalajara (Mexico): Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1154361558

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Jeffrey H. Dysart, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.6

73 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.5

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.5

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.6

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.6

Provider included you in decisions

4.6

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

May 23, 2026

5.0

Lindsey Brown NP outstanding practitioner goes beyond and above

Verified Patient

May 22, 2026

5.0

Excellent primary care physician. Dr. Jeffrey Dysart.

Verified Patient

April 24, 2026

5.0

General Medical Group is excellent! Dr. Dysart has been the healthcare provider for my family & myself for over 20+ years. He is an excellent dr. Very caring & knowledgeable. I trust them completely my dr. his team of PAs & NPs are also great!

Verified Patient

April 21, 2026

2.6

Providers are always in a hurry during visits. Nothing extra ordinary here. Very basic care.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jeffrey H. Dysart, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

Featured in Sharp Health News

Jeffrey H. Dysart, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.