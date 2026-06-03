Experts in air and space travel medicine
Dr. Jeffrey Dysart can help intergalactic travelers prepare for lift off.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
This provider books appointments through a scheduling tool outside of Sharp.Book appointment
Genesee Medical Group
3880 Murphy Canyon Road
Suite 120
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-268-1111
Fax: 858-268-0761
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
With a focus on prevention, I provide a broad base of quality medical care to patients of all ages. I also have a special interest in aviation and sports medicine and accept walk-in appointments.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1154361558
Jeffrey H. Dysart, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
4.6
73 ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.5
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.5
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.6
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.6
Provider included you in decisions
4.6
Verified Patient
May 23, 2026
5.0
Lindsey Brown NP outstanding practitioner goes beyond and above
Verified Patient
May 22, 2026
5.0
Excellent primary care physician. Dr. Jeffrey Dysart.
Verified Patient
April 24, 2026
5.0
General Medical Group is excellent! Dr. Dysart has been the healthcare provider for my family & myself for over 20+ years. He is an excellent dr. Very caring & knowledgeable. I trust them completely my dr. his team of PAs & NPs are also great!
Verified Patient
April 21, 2026
2.6
Providers are always in a hurry during visits. Nothing extra ordinary here. Very basic care.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jeffrey H. Dysart, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jeffrey H. Dysart, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Jeffrey H. Dysart, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.