Jeffrey Dysart, MD
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Genesee Medical Group7830 Clairemont Mesa Blvd
Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92111
Get directions858-268-1111
Fax: 858-268-0761
About Jeffrey Dysart, MD
With a focus on prevention, I provide a broad base of quality medical care to patients of all ages. I also have a special interest in aviation and sports medicine and accept walk-in appointments.
Age:74
In practice since:1996
Gender:Male
Languages:English, French, Spanish
Education
Antelope Valley Hospital:Residency
Antelope Valley Hospital:Internship
Autonomous University of Guadalajara (Mexico):Medical School
Areas of focus
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Arthritis
- Depression
- Federal aviation physicals
- Geriatrics
- Hemorrhoids
- Immigration physicals
- Nutrition
- Physical disabilities
- Preventive medicine
- Sports medicine
NPI
1154361558
Insurance plans accepted
Jeffrey Dysart, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
84 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 22, 2023
5.0
Excellant
Verified PatientJune 21, 2023
5.0
Haven't received the results yet
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
Great experience
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
Couldn't have been better care
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Jeffrey Dysart, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jeffrey Dysart, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
