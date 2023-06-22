About Jeffrey Dysart, MD

With a focus on prevention, I provide a broad base of quality medical care to patients of all ages. I also have a special interest in aviation and sports medicine and accept walk-in appointments.

Age: 74

In practice since: 1996

Gender: Male

Languages: English , French , Spanish

Education Antelope Valley Hospital : Residency

Antelope Valley Hospital : Internship

Autonomous University of Guadalajara (Mexico) : Medical School



Areas of focus ADHD (pediatrics)

Arthritis

Depression

Federal aviation physicals

Geriatrics

Hemorrhoids

Immigration physicals

Nutrition

Physical disabilities

Preventive medicine

Sports medicine

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.