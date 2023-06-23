About Jennifer Fisher, MD

I provide comprehensive care for both benign and malignant hematologic and oncologic disorders. I also treat all solid tumor malignancies (breast, lung, ovarian, colon etc) as well as both benign and malignant hematologic disorders (lymphoma, leukemia etc), with a special interest in breast cancer.

Age: 54

In practice since: 2008

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education University of Minnesota : Medical School

Scripps Clinic and Research Institute : Fellowship

University of California, San Diego : Internship

University of California, San Diego : Residency



