Medical Doctor
Hematology/oncology (board certified)
Insurance
Medical Doctor
Hematology/oncology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Oncology Associates of San Diego3075 Health Center Drive
Suite 2
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Oncology Associates of San Diego4060 4th Ave
Suite 440
San Diego, CA 92103
Get directions
Care schedule
Oncology Associates of San Diego3075 Health Center Drive
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
-
Saturday
About Jennifer Fisher, MD
I provide comprehensive care for both benign and malignant hematologic and oncologic disorders. I also treat all solid tumor malignancies (breast, lung, ovarian, colon etc) as well as both benign and malignant hematologic disorders (lymphoma, leukemia etc), with a special interest in breast cancer.
Age:54
In practice since:2008
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
University of Minnesota:Medical School
Scripps Clinic and Research Institute:Fellowship
University of California, San Diego:Internship
University of California, San Diego:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Blood disorders
- Bone marrow aspiration studies
- Breast cancer
- Cancer
- Chemotherapy
- Colon and rectal cancer
- Esophageal cancer
- Leukemia
- Lung cancer
- Pancreatic cancer
- Prostate cancer
- Second opinions
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1710156807
Insurance plans accepted
Jennifer Fisher, MD, accepts 25 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
65 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 23, 2023
5.0
The only reason we didn't discuss eating and family history is we had talked about it on previous meeting with another provider.
Verified PatientJune 9, 2023
5.0
Care provider, *Dr. Fisher is amazing. The entire team is very caring knowledgeable & friendly. They take the time to listen.
Verified PatientMay 28, 2023
5.0
Doctor treated me with great respect; very personable; answered all my questions and addressed the issues with great clarity
Verified PatientMarch 10, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Fisher is awesome.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Jennifer Fisher, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jennifer Fisher, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Over 50 recognitions
Jennifer Fisher, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jennifer Fisher, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.