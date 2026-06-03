Going for the cure
Glenna Gasper helps support people through their cancer journeys by sharing her own.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hematology/oncology
(board certified)
Oncology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hematology/oncology
(board certified)
Oncology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Medical Oncology Associates of San Diego
3075 Health Center Dr
Suite 102
San Diego, CA 92123
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I provide comprehensive care for both benign and malignant hematologic and oncologic disorders with a special interest in breast cancer. I aim to form deep relationships with patients and families while navigating them through cancer diagnosis and treatment. I strive to offer personalized care to each patient I see.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1710156807
Jennifer M. Fisher, MD, accepts 25 health insurance plans.
4.9
78 ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Verified Patient
June 3, 2026
5.0
Great.
Verified Patient
May 21, 2026
5.0
Let me as a patient have a choice after her professional discussion.
Verified Patient
May 20, 2026
5.0
They were all so good
Verified Patient
May 7, 2026
5.0
Great experiences. Thanks.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jennifer M. Fisher, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jennifer M. Fisher, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Jennifer M. Fisher, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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