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Jennifer M. Fisher, MD

4.9

78 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Hematology/oncology

(board certified)

Oncology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Call to schedule

Medical Oncology Associates of San Diego

858-637-7888

3075 Health Center Dr
Suite 102
San Diego, CA 92123

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Medical Oncology Associates of San Diego

    3075 Health Center Dr
    Suite 102
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-637-7888

Care schedule

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About Jennifer M. Fisher, MD

I provide comprehensive care for both benign and malignant hematologic and oncologic disorders with a special interest in breast cancer. I aim to form deep relationships with patients and families while navigating them through cancer diagnosis and treatment. I strive to offer personalized care to each patient I see.

Age: 57
In practice since: 2008
Gender: Female

Education

University of Minnesota: Medical School
Scripps Clinic and Research Institute: Fellowship
University of California, San Diego: Internship
University of California, San Diego: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1710156807

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Jennifer M. Fisher, MD, accepts 25 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

78 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 3, 2026

5.0

Great.

Verified Patient

May 21, 2026

5.0

Let me as a patient have a choice after her professional discussion.

Verified Patient

May 20, 2026

5.0

They were all so good

Verified Patient

May 7, 2026

5.0

Great experiences. Thanks.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Special recognitions

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