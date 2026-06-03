About Jennifer M. Fisher, MD

I provide comprehensive care for both benign and malignant hematologic and oncologic disorders with a special interest in breast cancer. I aim to form deep relationships with patients and families while navigating them through cancer diagnosis and treatment. I strive to offer personalized care to each patient I see.

Age: 57

In practice since: 2008

Gender: Female



Education University of Minnesota : Medical School

Scripps Clinic and Research Institute : Fellowship

University of California, San Diego : Internship

University of California, San Diego : Residency



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.