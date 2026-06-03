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Jenny Wong, MD

4.9

70 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community
SharpCare

Insurance

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Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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SharpCare Coronado

619-522-4000
Fax: 619-435-0150

230 Prospect Place
Suite 340B
Coronado, CA 92118-1991

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. SharpCare Coronado

    230 Prospect Place
    Suite 340B
    Coronado, CA 92118-1991
    Get directions

    619-522-4000
    Fax: 619-435-0150

Care schedule

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About Jenny Wong, MD

Age: 47
In practice since: 2008
Gender: Female

Education

University of California, Los Angeles: Medical School
Long Beach Memorial Medical Center: Internship
Long Beach Memorial Medical Center: Residency

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1689837742

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Jenny Wong, MD, accepts 29 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

70 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 23, 2026

3.8

The visit felt rushed, but I don't believe that is the Doctor's fault. Also, when scheduling I was informed that I couldn't bring up anything "new" during the visit. That does not lead to a good experience.

Verified Patient

June 15, 2026

5.0

Doctor is knowledgeable and caring

Verified Patient

June 3, 2026

5.0

Dr. Wong is a treasure. Warm, compassionate, and knowledgeable.

Verified Patient

April 21, 2026

5.0

Dr. Wong is excellent.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.