Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
SharpCare
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
SharpCare
Insurance
Location and phone
230 Prospect Place
Suite 340B
Coronado, CA 92118-1991
Get directions
619-522-4000
Fax: 619-435-0150
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
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Saturday
About Jenny Wong, MD
Education
Areas of focus
- Arthritis
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Cryosurgery
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Eating disorders
- Geriatrics
- Headache
- Hemorrhoids
- Lab on premises
- Nursing home visits
- Smoking cessation techniques
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1689837742
Insurance plans accepted
Jenny Wong, MD, accepts 29 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
70 ratings
Patient ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 23, 2026
3.8
The visit felt rushed, but I don't believe that is the Doctor's fault. Also, when scheduling I was informed that I couldn't bring up anything "new" during the visit. That does not lead to a good experience.
Verified Patient
June 15, 2026
5.0
Doctor is knowledgeable and caring
Verified Patient
June 3, 2026
5.0
Dr. Wong is a treasure. Warm, compassionate, and knowledgeable.
Verified Patient
April 21, 2026
5.0
Dr. Wong is excellent.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jenny Wong, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.