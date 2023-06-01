Medical Doctor
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
SharpCare Coronado230 Prospect Pl
Suite 340B
Coronado, CA 92118
Get directions619-522-4000
Fax: 619-435-0150
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
-
Saturday
About Jenny Wong, MD
Age:44
In practice since:2008
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
University of California, Los Angeles:Medical School
Long Beach Memorial Medical Center:Internship
Long Beach Memorial Medical Center:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Arthritis
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Cryosurgery
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Eating disorders
- Geriatrics
- Headache
- Hemorrhoids
- Smoking cessation techniques
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1689837742
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Jenny Wong, MD, accepts 29 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
114 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 1, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Wong is great - it just takes a long time to set an appt. & usually she runs late but spends a lot of time during visit - really listens.
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Jenny Wong is an sweet and understanding physician. Who is empathetic to all my concerns. Thank you *Dr. Wong.
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
4.6
During this visit I did not have current test results to review, however my last visit Dr Wong explained my lab results in detail
Verified PatientMay 19, 2023
5.0
Dr Wong is an excellent physician!
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Jenny Wong, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jenny Wong, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
