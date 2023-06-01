Ratings and reviews

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

Patient reviews

Verified Patient June 1, 2023 5.0 *Dr. Wong is great - it just takes a long time to set an appt. & usually she runs late but spends a lot of time during visit - really listens.

Verified Patient May 25, 2023 5.0 *Dr. Jenny Wong is an sweet and understanding physician. Who is empathetic to all my concerns. Thank you *Dr. Wong.

Verified Patient May 25, 2023 4.6 During this visit I did not have current test results to review, however my last visit Dr Wong explained my lab results in detail